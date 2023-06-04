Cruel Summer Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The teen thriller “Cruel Summer” is back for its sophomore season on Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2 Preview

“Cruel Summer” is an anthology series and as such, its second season will be a completely different story from its first. The first season focused on two teenage girls in the mid-1990s and the repercussions on everyone’s lives after one of the girls disappeared and the other one seemingly took her place.

Season two is about the “the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship,” according to the Freeform press release.

It continues:

Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

The new cast is as follows:

Sadie Stanley will star as Megan Landry, a computer coder and honor student from a blue-collar family. Once Megan meets Isabella, she begins to live in the moment and embrace her true self. When events take a tragic turn, her long-held dreams are dashed, and she is left wondering who she can trust.

Eloise Payet portrays the alluring and enigmatic Isabella, the daughter of foreign diplomats, who is spending a year as an exchange student with the Landry family. She quickly shakes up life in this small town, but her charm can’t hide the truth about her past or the real reason she came to live with the Landrys forever.

Griffin Gluck plays Luke Chambers, Megan’s lifelong best friend from a prominent family. Over time, Luke finds himself at a crossroads as he tries to establish his own place in the world, separate from the expectations of his powerful father.

KaDee Strickland stars as Debbie, Megan’s hardworking single mom who thinks hosting Isabella will open Megan’s eyes to a bigger world than their small town.

Lisa Yamada is Parker, a popular musician who becomes more cynical as the world takes a dark turn around her.

Sean Blakemore will play Sheriff Myer, an old-fashioned law-and-order type, under pressure to solve the first major crime in Chatham.

Paul Adelstein will recur as Steve Chambers, Luke’s high-profile dad, whose influence in town is far-reaching.

The premiere episode is called “Welcome to Chatham” and its description reads, “In Summer 1999, small-town computer genius Megan resents the arrival of outgoing and mysterious foreign exchange student Isabella. Little does she know how her life will change by Summer 2000.”

“Cruel Summer” premieres its second season on Monday, June 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.