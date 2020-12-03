Where to Watch Kansas vs Washburn Basketball 2020

No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) will host the Washburn Ichabods (3-0) at Allen Field house Thursday.

Washburn vs Kansas Preview

The Jayhawks just survived a close 65-62 game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kansas was outscored in the first half, 35-29, and it took a burst by freshman forward Jalen Wilson to bring Kansas back. Wilson scored 21 of his team-high 23 points in the second half to lead the Jayhawks past the Wildcats, with the team putting up its lowest point total of the season.

Kansas had scored 90+ points in its previous two games, which made its 65-point output against Kentucky feel like a bit of an anomaly. Head coach Bill Self liked what he saw from his team, at least defensively speaking.

“I thought our defense, for the most part, was pretty good all game long,” Self said after the game. “Even when they scored and had a big lead, it wasn’t because of our defense, it was because we were so inept offensively. I think we had like five points 10 minutes in, so you should be behind double figures if that’s the case.”

Self also gave credit to his redshirt freshman. “We don’t come close to winning the game without him,” Self said about Wilson.

The Jayhawks will be going up against a Washburn squad that is coming off an 81-71 win over Central Oklahoma Monday. Washburn was up by three at the half, and a strong second half surge propelled the team to its third win. Ichabods head coach Brett Ballardwas pleased with his group’s effort, particularly in the second half.

“I thought we were good the last 10 minutes of each half,” Ballard said. “We’ve got to get off to better starts and I was disappointed with our energy level, especially starting the second half because we knew they going to come out flying around … But I think good teams get better and tougher as the game goes along and I just liked that our guys wanted to be in that moment. I thought we had a bunch of guys out there that wanted to go hoop.”

The Ichabods have been hitting 42 percent of their shots from downtown, with Tyler Nelson’s 8-14 the team’s best. It was the sophomore’s first career start, and he delivered, scoring 23 points and hitting 7-8 of his three-point attempts.

“I was happy for him,” Ballard said about Nelson after the game. “Tyler showed flashes last year as a freshman and played big minutes in some big games. The biggest thing you look for a lot of times in a freshman and sophomore is more consistency and he’s been more consistent with his preparation in practice and I’m just happy to see it carry over to the games. He can really shoot the ball. He really shot the ball well the second half of last year and I don’t know if he’ll always go 7 for 8 every game but obviously he stepped up when we needed it.”