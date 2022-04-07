Michigan vs Denver Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan and Denver face off in Boston’s TD Garden for a chance to get into Saturday’s final as these two perennial powers face off.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (the national championship will also be on ESPN2). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Denver online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs Denver live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, and ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs Denver live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Michigan vs Denver live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs Denver live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Michigan vs Denver Preview

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines (31-9-1) will play in their 86th NCAA Tournament game on Saturday as they face another number one seed in the Denver Pioneers (29-9-1). For the maize and blue, this is a chance to be able to win their first national title in 24 years, in the same venue where they last won it.

This is the first time in 20 years that these two teams face off. The last time they squared off it was the Wolverines that came away with a 5-3 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They also faced off in 1999, where Michigan also won by the same scoreline.

This will also be a battle of brothers as Michigan defenseman Ethan Edwards will face Denver forward Brett Edwards.

The Wolverines won the midwest regional where they surpassed American International and Quinnipiac to get to this stage. The second-ranked Wolverines are led by this year’s Big Ten scoring champion and unanimous first-team all-B1G choice Matty Beniers sits atop the U-M stat sheet with 43 points (20g, 23a) and a conference-leading 10 power-play goals.

They will also have second-team All-B1G Brendan Brisson who tallied 42 points and a team-leading six game-winning scores. The Wolverines are led by 13 NHL Draft picks, including seven that have been selected in the first round—the most ever by a team in college hockey history.

A welcome addition to the team was sophomore stalwart Owen Power. The native of Missauga, Ontario native returned from Olympic play with Canada to anchor the blue line with 32 points (3g, 29a) and was rewarded with a first-team All-B1G spot. He also leads the team in blocked shots with 49. Power was also the top selection in last year’s draft as he was picked by the Buffalo Sabres, thus becoming the first player in program history to be picked first in a draft.

With all this in mind, Michigan come into this game with third-best offense and ninth-best defense in the nation.

Meanwhile Denver come into this game having won the West regional beating UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth to get to their 18th Frozen Four. More importantly, this is the fourth time in the last seven years (excluding 2020) where Denver reached this phase of the tournament.

The Pioneers are led by forward Bobby Brink. The Hobey Baker finalist boasts the top-scoring offense in the nation at 4.28 goals per game. Overall he leads the nation with 42 assists and 56 points, thus making him the favorite to win college hockey’s top individual recognition.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the nightcap of this doubleheader when Minnesota face Minnesota State Manakato.