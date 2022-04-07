How to Minnesota vs Mankato Frozen Four Online for Free

Minnesota and Minnesota State Mankato will face off in the Frozen Four for a spot in the final on Saturday over at TD Garden in Boston.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (the national championship will also be on ESPN2). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, and ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Minnesota vs Minnesota State Mankato Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers arrive into their 22nd Frozen Four appearance and have quite the formidable opponent in in-state rival Minnesota State. Their first appearance since 2014 sees them as an underdog with a chance to end up in the final against the winner of Denver- Michigan on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers are led by captain Ben Meyers, the Hobey Baker finalist is the first Minnesota player to be nominated to this final list since Jordan Leopold was 20 years ago and he is well-positioned to be the winner of said distinction.

Boasting a nation high 14 NHL-drafted players, the Gophers are loaded. With a 26-12 record, the Gopher’s resume doesn’t stand out compared to their peers in the Frozen Four, but they have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the lone loss coming to Michigan in the BIG10 title game by one goal.

Meyers led the team in scoring with 17 goals and 41 points. First-year forward Matthew Knies is also an emerging star. In his first year of college hockey, he scored 32 points in 32 games. The Gophers are probably the biggest underdog here, but more than capable of winning it all.

That said Minnesota State come into this contest as the team that could win their first-ever national title. The Mavericks have the best record in the country at 37-5 this season. This team is making a return trip to the Frozen Four.

This time around, the Mavericks come in as a solid team in every line. Experienced goalie and Hobey Baker finalist Dryden McKay stonewalled the opposition this year as he was integral in his team being the second-ranked defense in the country, conceding only 54 goals in 42 games.

In addition to their staunch defense, they also had the most explosive offense in the nation scoring on 172 occasions. Offensively they are led by third-year forward Nathan Smith who chalked up 50 points this year.

Minnesota State proved many doubters wrong after beating Harvard in the Albany regional and then ground out a win against Notre Dame to get into this stage of the tournament, but now they will face the toughest tests of the year if they look to become champs.