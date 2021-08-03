How to Watch Olympics Skateboarding Women’s Park in USA

The women’s skateboarding park event makes its Olympic debut August 3 at Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park.

In the US, the prelims (start time: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET) and finals (Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. ET) will be televised live on CNBC, but they may share coverage with other sports.

You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of every run (dedicated coverage of the women’s park event) via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the Olympics skateboarding women’s park event online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Olympic skateboarding live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch every run live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” bundle, This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $16 (Sling Blue + News Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Olympic skateboarding live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch every run live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of CNBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Olympic skateboarding live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch every run live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of CNBC and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Olympic skateboarding live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch every run live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Skateboarding Women’s Park Preview

The park event is different than the street in that park has a tabletop area in the middle of the course, along with a few bowl shapes that will allow for more spins, jumps and aerial tricks.

The competition has two rounds, with 20 skaters competing in four heats of five. Each competitor will get three runs (of 45 seconds each), and each run will be scored by five judges. The top eight performers will move on to the final.

Sky Brown, who will be the youngest Olympian from Britain ever at 13 years and 23 days old, isn’t even the youngest competitor in the event. Kokona Hiraki of Japan is 12. Misugu Okamoto, also of Japan, is a bit older at 15. All are expected to be legitimate contenders for the gold, and they seem understandably excited about their sport’s newfound recognition.

“If you go to the skatepark it’s mostly boys there,” Brown said about the evolution of females in the sport. “Now there’s more and more girls there, which is cool, but it’s usually mostly boys. And I feel like sometimes girls are scared to be the only girl and they’re scared to be judged by the boys. But I feel like watching the Olympics, seeing how many girls are doing the sport and how good [they are], they’re gonna really want to [try it], which I’m really happy about.”

“It’s going to change the whole game,” U.S. skater Mariah Duran said about the addition of skateboarding to the Olympic Games. “This is like opening at least one door to, you know, many skaters who are having the conversations with their parents, who want to start skating.”

Those in charge are excited, as well. “We should expect great things from all the skateboarders involved,” Sabatino Aracu, president of World Skate, said. “When you wrangle the best athletes in the world and throw them under the microscope, they’ll prove – as skaters do – that they can take on any obstacle that lies ahead.”

Here’s a look at the schedule for the event:

Women’s Park: Tuesday, August 3rd:

Heats – 8 p.m. – 10:48 p.m. ET

Final – 11:30 p.m. ET

And a list of the women competing in the event: