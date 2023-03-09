Players Championship 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Boasting the biggest purse of the season, the 2023 Players Championship gets underway Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

The tournament will be televised on Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, Peacock TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Players Championship:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ESPN+ is the only way to watch all-day coverage of all four rounds of the tournament:

There are several different broadcast options for each day of the tournament, including featured groups, featured holes and a main feed.

You can watch Golf Channel, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, while Golf Channel is included in "Choice" and up.

You can watch a simulcast of the Golf Channel and NBC coverage on Peacock Premium, which costs just $4.99 per month:

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue + Sports Extra" package.

You can watch a live stream of Golf Channel, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ (which has additional coverage of the tournament) and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Players Championship 2023 Preview

Golf fans have quite a lot to be thankful for with the rise of streaming services because it means they can watch nearly every second of the major golf tournaments throughout the year.

For the 2023 Players Championship, NBC Sports is featuring comprehensive live coverage of the tournament between NBC, Peacock, and the Golf Channel, and ESPN Plus is also featuring many live streams of various groups.

The live coverage by the NBC family of networks begins on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 at noon Eastern, then on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, NBC and Peacock will begin their live coverage at 1 p.m. Eastern.

According to the NBC press release, they are using over 60 cameras to provide more than 20 hours of live coverage.

Production elements and enhancements that viewers will see throughout this week’s coverage include:

A 25-foot-high JitaCam overlooking the 18th tee along with tracing technology, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball;

A FlyCam that will run a span of 225 yards from the 16th green to the buildout behind the 17th hole to showcase the spectacle of the island green;

Bunker Cam inside the bunker of the 17th hole island green;

Atlas Cam – a depth-of-field camera to focus on specific players walking from shot to shot;

Live drone and fixed-wing airplane coverage from high atop TPC Sawgrass;

X-mo and super-slo-mo replays, as well as NBC Sports NBCeeIt zoom technology to make sure fans don’t miss a moment.

The broadcast team includes hosts Rich Lerner, Cara Banks, Damon Hack, Anna Jackson, and Georgia Savaricas, analysts Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley, Mark Rolfing, Notah Begay III, Brad Faxon, and Arron Oberholser, and reporters Todd Lewis, Jamie Diaz, Steve Burkowski and Eamon Lynch.

Furthermore, for this year’s tournament, NBC Sports has launched an interactive “Players Island” promotion that is modeled after TPC Sawgrass’ famous 17th island green. The marketing promotion is set up at The Battery Atlanta and will allow fans to compete in interactive golf-themed challenges. All fans that register on-site will be entered to win “a VIP trip including flights, hotel, and tournament pass for the Players Championship on Sunday,” according to the NBC Sports press release.

It continues, “Celebrating one of the most recognizable holes in golf, ‘Players Island’ will host challenges on a replica green built to scale of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass (roughly 28-feet by 26-feet).”

Celebrity guests stopping by to provide commentary include Holly Robinson Peete, Nikki Bella, Mike Tirico, and Robbie Mustoe.

Some of the challenges featured at the event include:

17-Foot Putt: competing to see who can first make a 17-foot putt

Anything but Golf: football, badminton and billiards taking center stage as the traditional golf swing will be replaced by a pigskin throw, racket swing and pool cue

Bottle Flip Hole in One: an attempt to get a hole in one – not with a golf ball, but instead with a flipped bottle

Trivia: a series of sports and pop culture-related questions about the latest news and events from around NBC Sports and Peacock

The 2023 Players Championship is taking place from March 9-12, with TV coverage airing across the Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock and ESPN Plus.