How to Watch UC Davis vs South Dakota State Football

South Dakota State looks to rebound after a tough loss to Iowa when UC-Davis comes to town.

South Dakota State came into Iowa with high expectations and came up short in a 7-3 defeat last week.

The Jackrabbits (0-1), ranked No. 3 in the FCS, seek their first win of the season against California-Davis in a playoff rematch on Saturday. SDSU beat the Aggies 56-24 last season.

“You have a third of your plays start inside your 15 yard line, and you’re thinking we’re going to go 85 yards against one of the best defenses, maybe in America, and surely one of the best we’re going to face. So a lot, and then the environment and all those things. So what we try to do with a game like that is learn from it, play in the present and lock in on Davis,” Jacks head coach John Stiegelmeier said via KELO’s Sean Bower.

UC-Davis head coach Dan Hawkins looks to have his team get a win after coming up short against California 34-14 last week. Hawkins appreciates how the Jacks challenged their FBS opponent much more tightly.

“That was an old-school slugfest,” Hawkins said via The Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson. “They got in there, stand a foot apart and punch each other in the nose, the last man standing.”

“We’ve got to hunker down, and you better be tough because they’re going to bring it. They play hard, play fast,” Hawkins added.

SDSU owns a five-game winning streak in the all-time series against the Aggies. Both the Jacks and Aggies can ill afford to lose the game as one loss can make earning a top seed and home field advantage in the FCS playoffs extremely difficult. Both squads also have challenging conference slates ahead.