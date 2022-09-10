How to Watch Alabama State vs UCLA Football Online

Chip Kelly and UCLA aim for a 2-0 start when they take on FCS squad Alabama State in Pasadena on Saturday.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama State vs UCLA streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama State vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama State vs UCLA live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Alabama State vs UCLA live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Alabama State vs UCLA Preview

Alabama St comes in with a 2-0 record after notching wins over Howard and Miles already this season while the Bruins are 1-0 after beating Bowling Green last week 45-17. The Hornets have depended on their defense so far this season as they’ve allowed just 13 points per game.

Alabama St has only allowed 246.5 yards per game so far this season and has already forced eight turnovers through two games. The defense has been led by Stefon Young-Rolle with nine tackles, three sacks, and three and a half tackles for loss already this season.

Also causing havoc on the defensive line is Brandon Gaddy who has two sacks and four tackles for loss this season. Adrian Maddox has also played well for the Hornets in the secondary with 13 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Offensively Alabama St has struggled so far this season as they’ve averaged just 22 points and 347 yards of total offense per game. The Hornets have been led by wide receiver Isaiah Scott who has caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

The Bruins had a strong offensive showing in their opener as they piled up 626 yards of total offense. It was also a balanced attack as they passed for 357 yards and rushed for 269 yards.

Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 387 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns as well. The Bruins’ receivers also played well with three receivers notching over 50 yards receiving including Kazmeir Allen, who had ten catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Running back Zach Charbonnet also played well with 111 yards rushing and a touchdown.

On defense, UCLA held Bowling Green to just 162 yards of total offense including just 37 yards of rushing on 25 attempts. The Bruins lived in the backfield as they recorded nine tackles for loss.

A big key in this week’s game will be if the Alabama St defense can continue to play well against the best offense they’ve played. The Hornets won’t be able to depend on their offense to keep up with the Bruins’ offense so they’ll need the defense to play well.

If the Alabama St defense can play well then things could get interesting but the Bruins will be a big favorite in this one.