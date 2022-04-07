How to Watch Cardinals Baseball Without Cable in 2022

After a historic late-season surge earned them their third-consecutive postseason appearance last year, the St. Louis Cardinals are looking to go even further in 2022.

In 2022, most Cardinals games will be locally televised on Bally Sports Midwest, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports Midwest), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Cardinals game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Cardinals Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Midwest

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports Midwest and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cardinals games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Cardinals Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cardinals games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Cardinals games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Cardinals games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Cardinals games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Cardinals games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Cardinals Season Preview 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals have a veteran squad with strong fielding again. This year’s squad looks to win the National League Central Division after coming shy of the title last year.

St. Louis has a new skipper in manager Oliver Marmol after the unexpected firing of Mike Shildt.

2021 Season Review

Bolstered by a franchise-record 17-game winning streak, the St. Louis Cardinals went 90-72 for second place in the NL Central. The Cardinals fell short in the postseason with a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game.

St. Louis had one of the better hitting lineups in the NL for 5th but finished 10th in runs scored. Pitching finished middle of the pack at 7th for ERA. The Cardinals also ranked fourth for field percentage last year.

Paul Goldschmidt – St. Louis Cardinals (4)* pic.twitter.com/apeFC743zh — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 5, 2022

Key Transactions for 2022

Free agency: St. Louis acquired Steven Matz in free agency after he spent the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals also signed Corey Dickerson from the Blue Jays in March.

Projected Lineup

Yadier Molina, C: Molina hit .252 for 11 home runs, 66 RBI, and 45 runs scored in 2021. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: Goldschmidt batted .294 for 31 home runs, 99 RBI, and 102 runs scored last year. He also tallied 12 stolen bases. Tommy Edman, 2B: Edman hit .262 for 11 home runs, 56 RBI, and 91 runs scored last year. He also had 30 stolen bases. Nolan Arenado, 3B: Arenado averaged .255 for 34 home runs, 105 RBI, and 81 runs scored last season. Paul DeJong, SS: DeJong hit .197 for 19 home runs, 45 RBI, and 44 runs scored in 2021. Tyler O’Neill, LF: O’Neill batted .286 for 34 home runs, 80 RBI, and 89 runs scored last season. He also tallied 15 stolen bases. Harrison Bader, CF: Bader hit .267 for 16 home runs, 50 RBI, and 45 runs scored last year. He also posted nine stolen bases. Dylan Carlson, RF: Carlson batted .266 for 18 home runs, 65 RBI, and 79 runs scored in 2021. Corey Dickerson, DH: Dickerson averaged .271 for six home runs, 29 RBI, and 43 runs scored with the Miami Marlins and Blue Jays last year.

Projected Starting Rotation

Jack Flaherty, RHP: Flaherty went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 85 strikeouts last year. Adam Wainwright, RHP: Wainwright posted a 17-7 record with a 3.05 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 2021. Steven Matz, LHP: Matz went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts for Toronto last year. Miles Mikolas, RHP: Mikolas went 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA and 31 strikeouts in nine game appearances last season. Dakota Hudson, RHP: Hudson missed most of last season due to Tommy John surgery recovery.

Projected lineups based on ESPN and CBS Sports.