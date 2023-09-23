How to Watch FSU vs Clemson Game Online for Free

The No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will head to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1) on Saturday, September 23.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

FSU vs Clemson Preview

The Seminoles are firing on all cylinders, scoring 47.3 points and netting 466.0 total yards a game on offense while surrendering 22.0 points a game on defense. FSU is coming off a 31-29 win over Boston College on September 16.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis completed 16 of 24 passing attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the win, also rushing for 38 yards. On defense, star defensive lineman Jared Verse and company gave up six plays of 25 or more yards, also allowing 305 passing yards. It was an uncharacteristically porous effort by the defense, and Verse says the unit is learning from it.

“I think it was definitely a lesson learned,” Verse said after the win over BC. “You can’t look down on any opponent you go up against. Everybody has a hit out on us, they want to get us. Everybody has got something they want to prove against us. (Boston College) did that and we can’t let that happen again.”

On the other side, Clemson has played well through three games. The Tigers are scoring 40.3 points a game on offense, while surrendering 19.7 points a game on the defensive side. Clemson’s ground game has been particularly strong, netting 216.7 yards per contest.

After falling to No. 18 ranked Duke on opening weekend, the Tigers beat Charlestown Southern, 66-17, before handing Florida Atlantic a 48-14 loss last weekend. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik went 16-for-27 for 167 yards and three TDs, also rushing for 35 yards and a score on the ground in the win over Florida Atlantic. Defensively, the Tigers forced four turnovers, but they’ll face a different beast in FSU.

“Got a lot of respect for this team. Very, very experienced football team that we’re getting ready to play on offense and defense,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Florida State. “Got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football, again starting with their quarterback. Got a bunch of guys up front that have played a lot of ball. Great backfield, this is a really, really dynamic group of backs.”

These two teams have played each other 35 times, and Florida State holds an edge in the all-time series, 20-15. When they met last season, the Tigers handed the Seminoles a 34-28 loss.