Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Everyone’s favorite guidos and guidettes are back with the fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of MTV and 40+ other channels via either the Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra bundle (41 channels) or the Sling Blue plus Comedy Extra bundle (54 channels). It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 4 Preview

The two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season four features back-to-back episodes that pick up with the aftermath of the season three finale when the Jersey Shore girls gave a jaw-dropping speech at Angelina’s wedding.

The first part of the season was filmed using self-shot footage during quarantine, then in August 2020, the cast was able to reunite in a quarantine bubble in Las Vegas. For the first time ever, it’s Jersey Shore ‘Bring the Family’ Vacation as our favorite roommates take over an entire resort living their best lives in their own Shore bubble.

With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever — until now. Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option — make the family whole again. So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike “The Situation,” Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

The premiere episode is called “The Mediation” and its description reads, “Two days after Angelina’s wedding, the girls are at each others throats over the speech heard around the world; Mike ‘The Situation’ becomes ‘The Mediation’ in hopes of bringing them all back together.”

Directly following the premiere is episode two, titled “Taken Pauly,” and its description reads, “Amid the pandemic, the girls continue to social distance, but it’s not because of COVID-19; the roomies learn that Pauly’s not quarantining alone.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunites the cast members from the original Jersey Shore — Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunite. It airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

