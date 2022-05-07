How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2022 Without Cable

Churchill Downs will welcome back a capacity crowd of over 150,000 for the first time since 2019 when the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby takes center stage on Saturday.

The “Run for the Roses” (6:57 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, while USA Network (Noon-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (2:30-7:30 p.m. ET) will also have coverage of Derby Day undercard races.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby live on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, or other streaming devices:

Kentucky Derby 2022 Preview

All eyes will be on Churchill Downs on Saturday afternoon, as the 148th Kentucky Derby is run in front of the event’s first capacity crowd since 2019.

More than 150,000 people are expected to gather for the 1 1/4 mile “Run for the Roses,” with the first jewel of the Triple Crown and a three million dollar purse up for grabs.

The race was pushed back to Labor Day weekend in 2020 and was held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Derby returned to its traditional first Saturday in May timeslot but was witnessed by only a limited capacity audience.

Twenty 3-year-old horses will look to stamp their place in history on Saturday, with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET.

The morning-line favorite drawn on Monday was Zandon at 3-1. The Chad Brown-trained horse won last month’s Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and will start from the tenth position. His odds had dipped to 8-1 as of Friday afternoon.

The betting favorites as of Friday were Epicenter and Taiba, both at 5-1 odds. Epicenter is trained by Hall of Famer Steven Asmussen, who is looking for his first Kentucky Derby win. The three-year-old horse has won four of his six races, including three prep competitions in Louisiana.

Taiba was once trained by six-time Derby champion Bob Baffert but was passed on to Tim Yakteen to train in the lead-up to the “Run for the Roses.” The inexperienced, undefeated colt will be making only his third start on Saturday, following a win in the Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert was suspended for two years by Churchill Downs after his Derby winner from last year, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test and was ultimately forced to give up the victory and prize money. The Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun, who finished second last May, was named the winner following the disqualification this past February.

Here’s a look at the contenders for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Note, the morning-line odds were drawn on Monday and will be subject to change right up until the race’s post time on Saturday.