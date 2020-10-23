How to Watch Ohio State Football Without Cable

Ohio State’s National Championship hopes were almost over before they began, but the Buckeyes are finally set to get on the field to kick off a condensed season.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but we know Ohio State games will be televised on either ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, ESPN or Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch every Ohio State football game live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and BTN alternate channels in FuboTV Family

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Additionally, local channels are available in a lot of markets, which is important since many Ohio State games will be on ABC or Fox.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 250 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the handy 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN and Big Ten Network

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It has local channels in a lot of markets (important for all the Ohio State games on ABC and Fox), and it’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Ohio State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, ESPN, Big Ten Network and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s the ultimate cheap option. The Vidgo Core package is the cheapest way to get every channel that will have an Ohio State football game this year, though it should be noted that is has ABC and Fox available in less markets than Fubo and Hulu.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

Ohio State Football Preview 2020

It looked for a while like Ohio State wouldn’t be playing this season. But nearly two months after their original kickoff date, the Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten are set to get back in action.

“Most of it’s been torture,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said of having to watch other programs play. “Just not being able to play in games and watching these games has been really hard.”

But Day has also learned some lessons from watching other teams play.

“Watching these games, it certainly makes you reemphasize as a coach those basic things,” Day said “It would always be an emphasis, but it’s a little bit more of shining a light on those things based on what we’ve seen and what we’ve learned.”

Without playing a game, Ohio State opens the season as the No. 5 team in the nation, per the AP Poll. That gives them an inside route on a spot in the College Football Playoff if they can take care of business in the Big Ten. Ohio State opens their slate with Nebraska, but get a top 10 test at Penn State. The rest of the Buckeyes’ schedule should be relatively easy sailing until the regular-season finale against Michigan — a rivalry that even COVID-19 could not scrape.

The Buckeyes are following up on a 13-1 season where they were upended by Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. Ohio State did however win it’s third consecutive conference title, beating Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

The team lost No. 2 overall pick DE Chase Young to the NFL draft but return quarterback Justin Fields, who was a Heisman finalist a year ago. Fields will be key for Ohio State if they want to compete with the Clemsons and Alabamas of the world for a title.

“One thing about Justin is, he doesn’t get rattled,” Day said. “He is very composed. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. But he’s driven, and his fire runs really hot inside. It’s very, very competitive.

“I know leaving that field last year just fueled his fire and that’s really what’s motivated him this whole offseason.”

The Buckeyes are a massive -300 favorite to win the Big Ten this season. But Day knows his team can’t take a week off.

“To look at it like it’s been a success right now would be premature because we have two more months [the season],” Day said. “This is not a week-to-week thing. It’s all the way until January. We might good for two weeks, three, weeks, four weeks, five weeks. We stub our toe and have an outbreak and lose [out on playing] games. We can’t afford to do that.”