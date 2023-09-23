How to Watch Ole Miss vs Alabama Game for Free

The No. 15 ranked Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 13 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) on Saturday, September 23.

Ole Miss vs Alabama Preview

After losing to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on September 9, Alabama rebounded with a 17-3 win over South Florida last weekend. Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams led the way for the Alabama offense, rushing 17 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe didn’t play in the game after being benched for throwing two interceptions in the team’s loss to Texas. After an uninspiring effort from Tide QBs Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson against South Florida, head coach Nick Saban is ready to give the offense back to Milroe.

“From a quarterback standpoint — this is all I’m going to say about this — you know, Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do,” Saban said the week of the game. “He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

On the other side, the Rebels are fresh from a 48-23 win over Georgia Tech last weekend. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart had another phenomenal game, completing 10-of-18 passes for 251 yards and a TD, also leading the team in rushing with 136 yards and two scores on the ground. The Rebels offense is putting up over 526 total yards of offense per contest heading into this one, and if Dart and company catch fire early, it might be hard for Bama to keep up.

Don’t expect Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his team to underestimate the Crimson Tide, though, as Bama’s opening week loss to Texas may not speak to the talent level of Saban’s squad.

“Previous games don’t mean anything year-to-year, week-to-week,” Kiffin said. “Every week’s different. Just because these guys struggled a little bit down in a nonconference type of game they’re not used to playing, had some weather issues, it means nothing about the way they play in the SEC at home.”

Alabama is averaging 32.3 points a game on offense, while allowing 14.7 points a game on the defensive side. Ole Miss is averaging over 52 points a game on offense, while surrendering 16.7 points a game on defense. Alabama has an advantage in the running game, but Ole Miss has a better passing attack. It’ll be interesting to see which defense can create the most takeaways, as that may make the difference.