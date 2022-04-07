How to Watch Tiger Woods at the Masters 2022

Tiger Woods will compete in the Masters for the first time since a serious car accident in 2021 that caused serious leg injuries.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday and 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday. ESPN’s coverage will surely feature him plenty, but that doesn’t start until 3 p.m. ET each day.

Fortunately, if you want to watch every shot of Tiger’s, you can do so via the featured groups stream on ESPN+.

With that in mind, here’s a full rundown of all your options for watching Tiger at the 2022 Masters:

For each day of the tournament, ESPN+ will offer several broadcasts starting at the beginning of the round, including four different feeds for featured groups (two in the morning, two in the afternoon) and three different feeds for featured holes (one for 4, 5 and 6; one for 15 and 16; and one for Amen Corner).

Woods’ group (with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann) will be one of Thursday’s morning featured groups, and while Friday’s haven’t been announced yet, he’ll likely be on one of those ones, as well.

You’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to watch that:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

If you want to watch the same coverage as the TV broadcast, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Another option for watching the TV broadcasts, DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Masters live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Preview

Droves of fans came out to watch Tiger Woods practice for the Masters at Augusta National on Wednesday, April 6. Woods, 46, will compete in his first Masters since sustaining severe leg injuries in a 2021 auto accident.

This was Tiger's PRACTICE ROUND crowd today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/f7TXvUAm7p — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) April 6, 2022

He officially announced his plans to play in the major PGA tournament Tuesday, April 5. It’s not just about being happy to return to the one of the sport’s biggest stages, he believes he can win it for a sixth time.

“I do,” Woods said about his chances to win it when he talked with the media in his press conference via NBC Sports and the Golf Channel.

“I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint,” Woods told the media. “It’s now walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with [at Augusta], now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.”

“You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it’s going to be a challenge and a challenge that I’m up for,” Woods added.

Woods impressed one-time Masters champion Fred Couples, who golfed nine holes with him on Monday, April 4, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig. Couples won it in 1992. Woods won the Masters in 2001, 2002, and 2005.

“To hit it like that, now it’s just the walking part,” Couples said per Harig. “If he can walk around here in 72 holes, he’ll contend. He’s too good. He’s too good.”

Masters chairman Fred Ridley told the media “it’s just truly amazing” that Woods is playing.

“I don’t even know how else to say it,” Ridley added. “But when you think about it, it really shouldn’t surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.”

“I saw him last Tuesday when he was out practicing, he was in great spirits and had [his son] Charlie with him,” Ridley continued.

Woods notably played in a competitive tournament, the PNC Championship, with Charlie in December 2021. The tandem shot 11 consecutive birdies in the tournament and made the final round.

Watching in awe. 😲 11 birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/iIP9S4UDOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

“So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he’s here,” Ridley told the media.

For the other 90 golfers competing in the Masters, Woods could at least help the rest of the field fly under the radar. That’s the way Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, sees it.

“Tiger takes a lot of attention away from all of us, which I think is a good thing for us,” Scheffler said according to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson. “He’s used to being in the spotlight. Tiger is the needle for professional golf.”