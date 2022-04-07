How to Watch Twins Baseball Without Cable in 2022

Though pretty much everything went wrong a year ago, the Minnesota Twins–after a couple of massive offseason acquisitions in Carlos Correa and Sonny Gray–have the pieces in place to challenge the White Sox atop the AL Central in 2022.

In 2022, most Twins games will be locally televised on Bally Sports North, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports North), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every Twins game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Twins Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports North

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports North and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Twins games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream comes with unlimited cloud DVR recordings.

If You’re Out of the Twins Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Twins games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Twins Season Preview 2022

Minnesota’s “Bomba Squad” days of record home run hitting in 2019 has faded away to a new influx of players. The Twins added playoff-seasoned veterans such as Carlos Correa to make a run at ending the franchise’s playoff woes.

2021 Season Review

Minnesota went 73-89 and finished fifth in the American League Central Division under manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins finished second in the AL for home runs but seventh for runs scored overall. Pitching hindered the Twins, ranked 14th in the AL.

Key Transactions for 2022

Free agency: Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros to sign with the Twins in March. Pitcher Dylan Bundy signed with the Twins in December 2021 after playing in Anaheim. The Twins added more pitching with Chris Archer from Tampa Bay in March.

Trade: Gary Sanchez left the New York Yankees for the Twins via a trade in March.

Projected Lineup

Ryan Jeffers, C: Jeffers hit .199 for 14 home runs and 35 RBI in 2021. Miguel Sano, 1B: Sano averaged .223 at the plate for 30 home runs and 75 RBI last year. Jorge Polanco, 2B: Polanco batted .269 for 33 home runs and 89 RBI last season. Luis Arraez, 3B: Arraez hit .294 for 42 RBI and 25 extra base hits in 2021. Carlos Correa, SS: Correa batted .279 for 26 home runs and 92 RBI with Houston last season. Alex Kirilloff, LF: Kirilloff hit .251 for 34 RBI and 20 extra base hits in 59 games last year. Byron Buxton, CF: Buxton batted .306 for 19 home runs and 32 RBI in 61 games for 2021. Max Kepler, RF: Kepler hit .211 for 19 home runs and 54 RBI in 2021. Gary Sanchez, DH: Sanchez hit .204 for 23 home runs and 54 RBI last year.

Projected Starting Rotation

Sonny Gray, RHP: Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA for Cincinnati in 2021. Joe Ryan, RHP: Ryan went 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA in 26.2 innings last year. Dylan Bundy, RHP: Bundy went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 2021. Bailey Ober, RHP: Ober had a 3-3 mark with a 4.19 ERA last year. Chris Archer, RHP: Archer played little in 2021 due to injury but went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA for the Rays.

Projected lineups based on ESPN and CBS Sports.