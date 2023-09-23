How to Watch UCLA vs Utah Live Stream for Free

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (3-0) head to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 23 to take on the No. 11 Utah Utes (3-0).

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Utah live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Utah live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Utah live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

UCLA vs Utah Preview

The Utes are fresh from a 31-7 win over Weber State on September 16. Utah quarterback Nate Johnson had another impressive performance, going 13-of-21 for 193 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 71 yards and a score.

Defensively, Lander Barton had a pick six for the Utes, who gave up 127 total yards in the win. Utah has turned the ball over just once over three games, a huge reason it remains undefeated. Being on the right side of the turnover battle will be a huge factor for the team in this one.

“Nate is maybe one of the fastest quarterbacks in the country,” Bruins coach Chip Kelly said about the Utes QB. “He was a 100-meter guy here in the state of California and really active, but he can throw the ball well. He can beat you with his arms and legs. They’ve got a little bit more of a run package with him than they probably would with (starting QB) Cam (Rising). You’ve got to prepare for it all because they have all played recently for them.”

Utah is averaging 25 points a game on offense behind its backup QB, and starter Cam Rising has been looking good in practice this week, so the Utes’ situation at quarterback will be something to monitor.

On the other side, the Bruins are fresh from a 59-7 trouncing of NC Central on September 16. UCLA quarterback Dante Moore was efficient, going 8-of-12 for 182 yards and two TDs in the win.

Running back Anthony Adkins chipped in 96 yards and a score on 10 carries, while Collin Schlee added two touchdowns and 60 yards on just three carries for the Bruins. Overall, UCLA scored six rushing TDs in the win. Defensively, the Bruins have been staunch through three games, allowing just 10.0 points a per contest.

“They haven’t had as rigorous a schedule as some teams in the conference, but you can tell a lot, regardless of competition, just watching the players move … how they move, how fast they get from point A to point B and just overall athleticism, how sound they are with their fundamentals, particularly at the line of scrimmage and that type of thing,” Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said about the Bruins.

UCLA holds a 12-8 edge in the all-time series against Utah. The Bruins won their most recent matchup against the Utes, 42-32 in October of 2022.