‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

NBC

Tonight is the Season 6 premiere of NBC’s hit series, Chicago Fire.

When we left off, our favorite firefighters were trapped in Firehouse 51 as it was ablaze. Showrunner Derek Haas has told TVGuide that fans will have to say goodbye to at least one character tonight, but he isn’t saying who that character is or why they’re leaving.

The show will be premiering in a new time slot this year: Thursdays at 10/9c instead of Tuesdays, meaning it will be up against ABC’s How to Get Away with Fire.

Speaking to TVGuide, Haas also dished that there will be a new “guest” chief on the show this year. Boden isn’t leaving, luckily.

If You Don’t Have a Cable Login (Select Markets)

In the following select markets, NBC’s live broadcast is available through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides select channels for a monthly fee. Sling’s Blue package, which includes NBC, costs $25 a month but offers a free 7-day trial.

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Dallas/Fort Worth

Washington, D.C.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

San Diego

Hartford/New Haven

If you’re viewing in one of the markets above, you can use the instructions below to stream the show.

On the Web:

1. Go here to sign up for Sling TV. You’ll need to enter your credit card information, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial period ends you won’t be charged.

2. When you sign up, select the Blue package, which is listed immediately to the right of the Orange package on the Sling TV website. The Blue package costs $25 per month but offers a free 7-day trial.

3. Download the Sling desktop app, and navigate over to NBC to watch the show.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the show on the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store. There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Go here for a full list of compatible devices.

Follow these steps:

If You Have a Cable Login

If you have access to a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC, you can stream NBC television live on the network’s website or, in select markets, with the NBC app.

On the Web:

Click here for the NBC stream. If it’s your first time streaming at nbc.com/live, you’ll get a free 45-minute preview before you’re forced to “verify” using a cable login to continue watching. When you click “Verify Now,” you’ll be prompted to click on the tile of your pay-tv provider (Infinity, Fios, DirectTV, etc.) and be directed to a sign-in page, where you must enter a valid user ID and password. You must have access to a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC programming.

If you have trouble logging in, NBC has an “FAQ” contact form here, where you can submit a “description of your issue.”

With an App (Select Markets)

In several major markets, you can access NBC live TV via the NBC app, which is available to download in the App Store and Google Play. (NBC also has apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Xbox One.)

Again, you’ll need login info for pay-tv subscription that includes NBC programming. The live broadcast of your local NBC affiliate is available only in the following markets, where the station is owned by NBC: New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC), San Diego (KNSD), San Francisco / Bay Area (KNTV), Connecticut (WVIT), Miami (WTVJ), Chicago (WMAQ-TV), Philadelphia (WCAU), Washington D.C. (WRC-TV) and Dallas (KXAS-TV).

After launching the app, open the menu and click on the “LIVE” tile in the top left portion of the screen. You’ll have to “enable location services” (find the NBC app under your phone’s Settings, click on it and then click on Location) so the app can see where you are and whether your local NBC station is eligible for streaming.

If it’s your first time using the app, you’ll get a free 45-minute preview before you’re forced to “verify” using a cable login to continue watching. When you click “Verify Now,” you’ll be prompted to click on the tile of your pay-tv provider (Infinity, Fios, DirectTV, etc.) and be directed to a sign-in page, where you must enter a valid user ID and password.