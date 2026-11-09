Green Bay Packers Predicted to Trade for Eagles’ 3X Pro Bowl OL Amid Philadelphia Firesale

The Philadelphia Eagles may be cleaning house, signaling a fire sale after the major news, about 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline, that they are trading DL Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, how does this affect the Green Bay Packers? Green Bay has been linked to Eagles’ 3X Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, who could also be on the move if the price is right over the next 24 hours.

There are already rumors of the Packers being urged to trade for Dickerson, but earlier on Monday, FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman predicted Green Bay would link up with Philadelphia in a trade to land Landon Dickerson on the Packers.

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Packers-Eagles Trade Prediction Lands Dickerson in Green Bay

In a recent trade rumors piece, FanSided.com’s Rotman names a ‘predicted landing spot’ for top trade candidates across the NFL, and the Packers are named next to Landon Dickerson:

“The Green Bay Packers, for example, could look to bolster their offensive line by acquiring Dickerson. The team’s offensive line play has improved as the season has progressed, but there are still some major question marks there that a healthy Dickerson (which is far from a guaranteed outcome) would help solve.”

Very notably, the Packers have one of (if not) the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, and adding a 3X Pro Bowl guard like Dickerson could at least help ease those wounds marginally.

Even the Eagles reporters/writers are calling for a Dickerson trade.

Inside the Iggles.com writer Anthony Miller noted that the Eagles have no choice but to trade away Landon Dickerson:

“Trade compensation needed: 2027 fourth-round pick”

“Honestly, if the Eagles can even get a fifth-rounder for Dickerson, they should consider it. They are not going to get the same kind of trade compensation that they did with Cam Jurgens, which was a 2028 second-round pick. Find someone who needs a guard badly and just give Dickerson to them so the Eagles can roll with Willie Lampkin at left guard moving forward.”

Should the Eagles Trade for Landon Dickerson?

Being predicted to trade for a Pro Bowl guard is one thing, but actually doing it is another.

While the price for Dickerson may be low because he’s struggled this season, and been limited to just four games, the Packers should be weary of trading for him because he could actually do more harm than good.

Miller notes that Dickerson has really been a sore thumb while on the field this season, and he’s also dealt with a nagging injury.

The Packers may be more comfortable rolling with the guys they have right now, and the names on the offensive line right now are set to return from injury soon.