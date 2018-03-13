Big Sean & Nicole Scherzinger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Big Sean’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, might be over. According to a report published by The Jasmine Brand, Big Sean cheated on Aiko with Nicole Scherzinger.

The “Bounce Back” rapper and the former Pussycat Dolls member met up at a recent party and were spotted making out by onlookers, according to the report.

Neither Big Sean nor Nicole Scherzinger have responded to the report. However, Aiko took to Twitter to deny the rumors shortly after they surfaced.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Report Claims Big Sean & Scherzinger Got Together at an Oscars After Party & Jhene Aiko Has Denied the Rumor

Just a week after the Oscars, a report that Big Sean was spotted with Scherzinger at an after party surfaced, sending the internet into a complete frenzy.

“They both attended an Oscar awards after-party together and were cozied up together sitting at a table in VIP,” a source told The Jasmine Brand. “They were all over each other and they looked really comfortable around each other. They looked like they were a couple,” the source added.

Not long after Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s names became Twitter trends, Aiko took to her account to post a couple of messages, in an attempt to clear up the rumors.

“Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho,” Aiko tweeted along with a “kiss face” emoji. “The internet is a wild place it’s a whole other reality. bless the internet. Amen,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

2. Big Sean Has Been Dating Jhene Aiko Since 2016 & She Recently Unfollowed Him on Instagram

they call me mellow yellow 🎶 A post shared by Penny (@jheneaiko) on Mar 10, 2018 at 9:37am PST

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko, a Grammy-nominated singer, have been dating since February 2016, according to Who’s Dated Who. It’s unclear exactly how serious the two are, but late last year, it was revealed that Aiko got a tattoo of Big Sean’s face on her arm. According to Billboard, tattoo artist to the stars, Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini, did the ink-work.

You can see a photo of Aiko’s tattoo below.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Aiko found out about the tryst and confronted her rapper beau.

“She was pissed. She confronted him about it and he didn’t really deny it,” the outlet claims.

According to New York’s Z100, Aiko recently unfollowed Big Sean on Instagram. The station adds that Aiko hasn’t posted any recent photos of her and Big Sean, “which is very unlike her.”

Big Sean previously dated Naya Rivera and Ariana Grande.

3. Scherzinger Is Engaged to Tennis Star Grigor Dimitrov & She’s Been Accused of Cheating on Him Before

Scherzinger has been dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov since 2015, according to Who’s Dated Who. The site reports that Dimitrov proposed to Scherzinger in 2016, but there’s no solid evidence that supports this information. Despite reports that the two had split, they were spotted together on a date as recently as December.

According to the Daily Mail, Scherzinger and Dimitrov, 26, had dinner at Milo restaurant before the holidays. The two were holding hands, proving that they were still very much together.

This isn’t the first the time that cheating rumors surrounded Scherzinger’s relationship, either. Back in 2016, there were reports that she was cheating on Dimitrov with Calvin Harris after the two were catching a cab after leaving a party around the same time.

“It was all: ‘She’s the biggest cheater,’ I’m like, excuse me? I was walking on cobblestones, almost fell, grabbed him, two frames and that was it. It’s ridiculous,” Scherzinger told Glamour UK shortly after the rumors surfaced.

Scherzinger has previously dated Pajtim Kasami, Lewis Hamilton, and Dane Cook. She has never been married and she doesn’t have any children.

4. Big Sean Is Being Compared to Jay Z

People haven’t forgotten “Becky with the good hair,” and they certainly aren’t going to let Big Sean’s alleged affair slip by without a healthy comparison to Jay Z. “Becky” wound up in the spotlight when Beyonce sang about her in her song, “Sorry,” exposing her husband as a cheater. The scandal took the internet by storm, many wondering who Becky was.

According to Elite Daily, Becky wasn’t actually a real person, but she was “a symbolic representation of white girl side chicks everywhere.”

In November 2017, Jay Z admitted that he cheated on his wife. He told the New York Times that he worked through it in therapy.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like it’s, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity,” Jay Z explained.

You can listen to “Sorry” below.

5. Memes Have Already Taken Over Social Media

Jhene Aiko scrubbing Big Sean’s face off her arm like pic.twitter.com/3v3NvoetGC — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2018

Within minutes of the report being published online, Twitter users couldn’t help but post memes about Big Sean cheating on Aiko.

Despite Aiko’s denial, the internet doesn’t seem completely convinced that things are good between her and Big Sean.

Below are some of the best memes that have surfaced following the report.

Big Sean please come clear this rumor up bc pic.twitter.com/ZwAD2bssEq — J O R I A (@jorialajoy) March 13, 2018

I thought Big Sean was trending for new music but it's for cheating pic.twitter.com/asXana7RNH — RATED R (@RATEDRsensei) March 13, 2018

Me waiting until I get receipts that Big Sean cheated 😐 pic.twitter.com/KO0H8Jo0WU — Wakanah✊🏿 (@KANAHNDIAYE) March 13, 2018