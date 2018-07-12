Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul: 5 Fast Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Bennet has confirmed that she and Logan Paul are dating.

Paul has been a source of controversy over the past few months. In December, he uploaded a vlog to his Youtube channel that showed the recently deceased corpse of a man who had committed suicide near Mount Fuji in Japan, in what is known as “suicide forest”. The vlog sparked outrage amongst Paul’s fans, politicians, and the general public, who argued that the video was both extremely inappropriate and insensitive.

Now, Bennet’s fans want to know why she’s dating Paul. Read on to learn more about their relationship.

1. She Confirmed the Relationship on Twitter

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

On Wednesday, a fan wrote on Twitter, ““Hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul? Just wondering why you would do that.”

Chloe confirmed her relationship with the controversial Youtube star by responding, “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

Logan then wrote on Twitter jokingly, “hold on one second now. i haven’t confirmed anything. but. if i had the chance to date this so called “Chloe” girl, i would be an extremely lucky young man.”

hold on one second now. i haven’t confirmed anything. but. if i had the chance to date this so called “Chloe” girl, i would be an extremely lucky young man Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet confirms relationship with Logan Paul https://t.co/Wet9dlyoK5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 12, 2018

2. He’s Rumored to Have Slept with His Brother’s Ex-Girlfriend

Last November, rumors surfaced that Jake Paul (Logan’s brother’s) ex-girlfriend, Alissa Violet, slept with Logan.

The rumors surfaced in a tweet that has since been deleted. The tweet, from Jake, stated that he and Alissa broke up because she slept with his brother.

A source reportedly told Hollywood Life at the time that while Jake didn’t plan on mending his relationship with Alissa, he and his brother were on good terms. “They’ve since made up and agreed to put the incident behind them, but Jake most definitely hasn’t forgiven Alissa… Jake and Logan are brothers, and no matter how much they fight, they always end up making up, but Alissa was supposed to be Jake’s girlfriend — she overstepped the mark, she cheated on him with his brother, and he can never forgive her for that.”

Alissa was part of Logan’s music video for the song “Second Verse”.

3. Paul Plans on Releasing a Documentary as an Apology

Paul is slated to release a documentary about last December’s incident to “combat controversy” according to Polygon.

Paul announced the news in a recent vlog, and even uploaded a teaser for the documentary. Polygon writes, “The documentary will also see Paul in control of the narrative, tweaking the criticism and emotional pitch of the post-mortem as he sees fit. Paul has apologized for his actions, admitting there’s no excuse for why he decided to upload the video and confessing he wasn’t really thinking at the time.”

In January, Paul donated $1 million to suicide prevention.

4. Chloe Plays Skye Johnson on Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

🍒🍓🍎🌶🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷(🍩, not red but important) A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Chloe is an actress and singer and plays Daisy “Skye” Johnson/Quake on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D..

The 26-year-old was born in Chicago, Illinois. Her father is Chinese and her mother is Caucasian. When she was just 15, Bennet moved to China to pursue her singing career. In 2010, she relocated to LA to pursue a career in acting.

She has appeared in a number of television shows and films, including Abominable, Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast, Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, The Nightlife, Intercept, Nashville, and Talking Dead, amongst others.

5. They Acted in the Film ‘Valley Girl’ Together

According to Elite Daily, Chloe and Logan filmed the movie valley Girl together. The outlet reports that Bennet appeared in a handful of Paul’s vlogs while they filmed the movie.

The outlet goes on to say the two took a vacation together to Hawaii over the fourth of July in 201, though they refrained from commenting on their relationship status at the time.

Valley Girl follows “a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together,” according to IMDB. It is currently in post-production.