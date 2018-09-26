How to Watch ‘Lethal Weapon’ Season 3 Online

Season 3 of Lethal Weapon premieres tonight on FOX and if you do not have a cable subscription or TV on hand, we have options for you to still watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

If you would like to catch up on previous seasons, season 2 and season 1 are available for purchase on Amazon too. You can also check out episodes on the FOX website, if you have a cable subscription. You will need to log in with your TV provider.

Now let’s get into some of the details about the new season of Lethal Weapon, from the scheduled time slot to the cast, to episode info.

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 PREMIERE DATE & TIME SLOT: The show premieres its third season on September 25, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. Its regular time slot will continue to be Tuesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, running an hour long.

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 TV CHANNEL: Lethal Weapon airs on the Fox network. Check with your local TV provider to see the exact channel number in your area.

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 CAST: In addition to the cast that has been appearing on the show the past couple seasons, there are some new additions. The new cast members include Maggie Lawson as Natalie Flynn, Mykelti Williamson as Tom Barnes, and Seann William Scott as Wesley Cole.

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 of the new season is titled “In the Same Boat” and the plot description reads, “Former international CIA operative Wesley Cole returns home and becomes Murtaugh’s partner on the force; Avery continues his campaign for city council.”

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is called “Need to Know”. The description of this episode reads, “New partners Murtaugh and Cole try to find their stride as they work to solve the murder of a finance executive; Cole navigates his role with his ex, Natalie, and his daughter, Maya; Avery grapples with the outcome of his campaign for city council.”

“LETHAL WEAPON” SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 of the season is titled “A Whole Lotto Trouble” and the episode description states, “Cole juggles the realities of his job and his duty to be a good parent, as he and Murtaugh work together to bust a gang running a lottery scam; Murtaugh receives a surprise visit from his father-in-law.”