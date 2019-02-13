Teddi Jo Mellencamp’s Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teddi Jo Mellencamp is one of the stars of RHOBH. The accountability coach and fitness influencer has an impressive 561k followers on Instagram– a number that is steadily rising.

But what do we know about Mellencamp’s husband and children? How many kids does she have?

Read on.

1. She Has Been Married to Edwin Arroyave Since 2011

In 2011, Teddi married Edwin Arroyave, the CEO and founder of a home security company called Skyline Security Management. According to the company’s website, Arroyave founded the company in 1999.

As Romper notes, there isn’t much information readily available on Edwin Arroyave. He is part of the couple’s combined Instagram, though. (Their handle is tedwinator.)

The Instagram has over 31k followers, and shows a number of pictures of Edwin doting over his adorable children.

2. She Is a Mother to Three Children

Teddi Jo Mellencamp has two children with her husband, named Slate and Cruz, and is a stepmother to Isabella, from her husband’s previous marriage.

Today, Slate is six, and their son, Cruz, is four.

3. Her Father Is John Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp grew up in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Her father is John Mellencamp.

John Mellencamp, who has gone by Johnny Cougar, John Cougar, and John Cougar Mellencamp, rose to fame in the 1980s. He’s the voice behind a number of hits like “Hurts So Good”, “Pink Houses”, “Wild Night”, “I Need a Lover”, and more. The artist has had 22 Top 40 hits in the US.

John Mellencamp has been married three times. From 1970 to 1981, he was married to Priscilla Esterline. From 1981 to 1989, he was then married to Victoria Granucci. And most recently, Mellencamp was married to Elaine Irwin. The couple became engaged in 1992 and divorced in 2011.

Late last year, John became engaged to Meg Ryan.

Teddi Jo says of the impending nuptials, “I am so happy. They are such an amazing couple, and they’re smart, and they’re funny, and they’re both brilliant. I feel really grateful.”

4. She Is a Stepmother

Along with her two children with her husband, Mellencamp has a stepdaughter, Isabella, from her husband’s previous marriage.

On November 29, according to Bravo TV, Teddi answered fans questions for her on Instagram. One fan wrote, “Are you going to have another cute adorable happy sweet child???”

Teddi responded, “I would love to more than anything… Most likely no though.” She added, “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again. I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”

The outlet goes on to note that Teddi has been open about her experience with IVF in the past. In one interview with RHOBH’s cameras, she is quoted as saying, “IVF is one of the hardest things you can go through as a woman. One of your biggest jobs is to make babies and when you can’t, you feel sad ’cause you’re not able to make your baby. And you also feel sad ’cause you feel like you’re failing.”

5. Her Mother Was Not Involved in Show Business

According to Romper, Mellencamp’s mother is very “laid back”. Victoria Granucci did, as the outlet points out, take part in some of her ex-husband’s music videos.

Discussing her parents and growing up with Fox News, Teddi Jo recently said, “They told me to always work hard for what I want to do… That’s really all I knew. If I want something I had to work hard for it, and that’s really what I attribute a lot of what my business has become because my parents never gave me an easy way out to anything.”

She continued, “They were like, ‘Oh you want this? Then work harder. Oh, you want this? These are the steps you need to do get there. Nobody’s going to hand it to you.'”