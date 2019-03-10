Moink on Shark Tank: A Look Inside the Custom Meats-to-Home Delivery Service

Tonight, the sharks will meet Lucinda Cramsey, the founder of Moink, a custom meats-to-home delivery service. And her most successful business to date.

Discussing her experience on the episode, Cramsey tells Florida Today, “Being in the ‘Shark Tank’ is an extremely nerve-wracking situation. I was sweating in places that I didn’t know I could sweat!… You should know your numbers, but nothing can prepare you for this surreal environment. They don’t know anything about you when you walk in. It’s not like a first date. Exactly what you see on TV really is real.”

Tonight, Cramsey will be watching the episode with her town of 600 people. “Our entire small town will meet up at the only place we can meet, which is the bar. We are having a good ole fashioned carry-in,” she explains. “I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

According to the Moink website, Moink offers ethical meat boxes delivered to your doorstep. It features a customizable box with options for wild-caught salmon, grass-fed and finished beef, pasture raised pork, grass-fed and grass-finished lamb, and pasture raised chicken. “Owned and operated by farmers, we are proud of the work we do and inspired by the people we feed.”

The company uses no growth hormones, is antibiotic free, and does not feed GMO grains. You can choose to receive boxes every 3, 4, or 6 weeks, and you customize what’s in your box. The company then ships via Fedex on Tuesday. The box options are 1. Beef, Lamb & Chicken, 2. Beef, Pork & Chicken, 3. Beef & Chicken, and 4. Beef, Chicken & Salmon.

Delivery is available to all the lower 48 states. How did the name come about, to begin with? It is a combination of ‘Moo’ and ‘Oink’, Cramsey says.

Cramsey and her husband, Adam, founded the company with the “intention of providing consumers concerned about where their meat comes from with an alternative to grocery store labels like ‘organic’ or ‘free-range’ that do not tell the whole story,” writes the Boonville Daily News.

Cramsey hopes that in being on Shark Tank, she will be able to scale up her subscription boxes and open up more food options to customers. Cramsey believes that the meat is prepared naturally, and you can “really taste the quality difference.”

Standard boxes include about 35-40 servings and run at $159 per box. Learn more about what comes in each box here.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Shark Tank tonight at 10pm ET/PT.