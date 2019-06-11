Danielle & Adam Busby: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danielle and Adam Busby are the stars of the TLC reality series OutDaughtered. The couple are parents to the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the United States, and the series focuses on their home life, as well as their relationship with their kids.

Danielle and Adam have been married for over a decade, and they said they feel compelled to share their unique story with others via television. “We believe this is God’s path for us,” Danielle told the Inquisitr. “He is the creator of this extraordinary story we have and life and we are called to share our story, so this is what we will do.” Read on to learn more about the couple and their family.

1. They Met When They Were Co-Workers at Target In 2003

On her blog It’s a Buzz World, Danielle recounted the story of how she and Adam first met. “It all started way back in 2003 at one store that I think every woman is addicted to…Target! Adam and I feel in love the second our carts collided in the Oreo isle,” she wrote. “Doesn’t that sound awesome!! Target, Oreos and falling in love, what a fairy tail in my eyes. Unfortunately that’s not exactly how our love story started but we did meet at Target.”

“After a few months of working almost side by side together at Target, Adam finally got the courage to say a few words to me,” she continued. “The first words out of his mouth were ‘hey beautiful.’ My thoughts at first were…’oh wow! You never talk to me and now your trying to hit on me….real smooth’. Obviously it must have worked, ha. A few weeks go by where we started eating lunch and taking our Target 15 min breaks together, Adam finally asked me out on a date…”

Danielle said that Adam had to reschedule their first date, and that when they finally did get together, he failed to mention that they would be joining his family to celebrate his sister’s birthday. “[I was] stood up on our first date, then found out our actual next date was a surprise for me to go meet his entire family at his sister’s birthday party,” she humorously recalled. “God must have been in the works here making our hearts collide.”

2. They Got Married In their Hometown on July 22, 2006

Danielle and Adam dated seriously for the next couple years, and the latter proposed on Christmas Eve 2005, a day after Danielle’s birthday. “I started to fall in love with [Adam] when I realized how much joy he had for kids, just like I did,” she recalled. “He was so nervous and acting so strange and he was getting on my nerves because he was acting so weird. Little did I know, he was getting down on one knee at that moment. Complete shock to me!”

They got married on July 22, 2006 in a small ceremony in their hometown of Lake Charles. Danielle told Country Living that despite the relatively small scale of the wedding, it was still difficult to plan. “Our wedding was kept small, but boy oh boy was it a challenging one to plan,” she admitted. “This was right after Hurricane Rita wiped out Lake Charles and pretty much every venue was damaged. But we were able to find a little chapel to get married in.”

Despite the difficulty involving in the planning, Danielle said that the wedding was everything she could have hoped for and more. “We were young and in love, so we didn’t really care about where and what it all looked like,” she explained. “We were just looking forward to the day we would officially commit in front of God to be together forever.”

3. They Tried to Get Pregnant for 2 Years Before Welcoming Daughter Blayke

On her blog, Danielle stated that she and Adam always wanted to have kids together. “We both knew we wanted to have kids but never imagined being faced with the challenges it would take to actually have kids,” she wrote. “I will never understand why WE were faced with this challenge, but I know God had his purpose and it defiantly drew Adam and I closer to Him. We tried for about 2 years before we actually received a positive pregnancy test (via IUI).”

Danielle said that her first pregnancy was relatively smooth, and that she actually enjoyed carrying the baby. “I was blessed with a great pregnancy. I was never really sick, though I constantly had crackers everywhere (ha)…I actually loved being pregnant,” she said. “Such an incredible feeling and miracle to have a baby growing inside you.”

Danielle and Adam’s eldest daughter, Blayke Louise Busby, was born on April 5, 2011. According to TLC, Blayke loves “helping her mom around the house and has a fantastic sense of style with her signature bow.” She also loves anything that’s “pink and girly.”

4. They Earn an Estimated $25K Per Episode In Addition to Adam’s Income

Distractify reports that the Busby family earns an estimated $25K for each episode of OutDaughtered. Despite this sizable amount, Danielle and Adam have had to adjust from being a two-income household with one daughter to a one-income household with six daughters. “It’s been a big drop because I used to work full-time and we had two incomes coming in,” Danielle told People in a 2016. “We budget and we do what we can to make ends meet and make it work.”

Danielle said that she has faith that God will help guide them through whatever financial troubles they may encounter. “The biggest part of it all is that no matter what we come across, God has always provided, no matter what the situation,” she explained. “I feel like that’s kind of his working in this story that we’re living and sharing. He’s protecting and guiding us and providing … and that’s how we’ve done it!”

Adam continues to work steadily on the side. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s spent the last 12 years as a Key Account Manager for Intrinsic Solutions / Sprint Safety in Houston. Danielle, meanwhile, recently opened the online store Buzzworld Shop, where she sells merchandise and custom t-shirts.

5. They Say that ‘Routine’ & ‘Scheduling’ Are Key to Raising 6 Kids

In an interview with Fit Pregnancy, Adam talked about the responsibility of raising six daughters, and how routine became a crucial part of both his and Danielle’s life. “We were lucky enough to learn how to be parents with Blayke—it was a bit of a trial run for us,” he explained. “We try to apply those skills to our new life and we’re adamant about keeping a schedule for the quints. That’s what helps keep it together.”

“I can’t imagine having five babies that didn’t eat and nap at the same time!”, Danielle added. “We know their routine, so we can still have quality time as husband and wife—and still spend special time with Blayke.”

Adam also said that plans of spending as much time with his daughters as possible. “I think about all of the love and time I had put into Blayke before the quints came. It was so special,” he remarked. “Now, we have that multiplied by five and it’s so humbling to think about… I will have to stick close to at least one of them, so she will be a tattle tale and tell Daddy everything when they start getting older and keeping secrets!”