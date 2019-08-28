Can You Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon?

Season 2 of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network is coming to an end. But can you watch the finale on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon? Only one of the streaming services will work if you’re wanting to watch that way.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Is Not Available on Netflix or Hulu

Unfortunately, if your streaming service of choice is Netflix or Hulu, then you’ll be out of luck for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone doesn’t have any episodes on Netflix. In fact, you can’t even see season 1 episodes on Netflix because the series just isn’t on that streaming platform. If you search for Yellowstone on Netflix, you’ll find suggestions for similar series that you might enjoy. But you won’t be able to find Kevin Costner’s series.

The same is true for Hulu. No episodes, not even earlier episodes from Season 1, are available on Hulu. If you search for Yellowstone on Hulu, you’ll find TV series with similar titles that are not the Kevin Costner series. You’ll find suggestions for Epic Yellowstone, Yellowstone Live, or America’s Yellowstone. These are interesting shows but they aren’t the Kevin Costner drama.

You Can Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Amazon

If you prefer to watch Yellowstone on Amazon Prime Video, then you’re in luck. All of Season 1 is available for purchase and streaming on Amazon, so if you need to catch up, that’s a great place to do it. And all of Season 2, up to the most recent episode, is also available on Amazon. However, keep in mind that the finale likely will not be available at the same time it airs. Typically episodes are online by 12 a.m. Pacific, sometimes earlier. (But there have been rare occasions when episodes are delayed until Thursday afternoon.) If you want to stream as it airs, scroll down to the end of this story for details.

Reviewers on Amazon love the series. One person wrote: “This show, and its character development, just get better and better. I appreciate the current topics approached in this show as well as a window into cowboy culture. One of the best shows out there right now, IMO.”

One of the main reasons the show doesn’t have five-star reviews on Amazon is because it got a lot of one-star reviews in June after people mistakenly thought they should have gotten Season 2 early. Customers paid for the entire season, which would be delivered to them as each episode was available, and they were surprised when they didn’t get the season right away. One person wrote: “The reviews are supposed to be based on the show content, and due to fulfillment issues, it has an average 2-star rating, when the show is fantastic! If you liked Longmeier, you will like this show. If you like gritty Westerns with intense plot lines and well-developed characters, you’ll like this show.”

Another person wrote: “Everyone just calm down. Geez. If you paid for Season 2, you will get Season 2. It will be released — just like very other show — one episode at a time.”

Amazon Prime isn’t the only streaming option available to you for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone. Other options will guarantee you can watch it live as it airs, which may not happen with Amazon Prime. Those options are listed below.

As for live-streaming options, you can stream Yellowstone Season 2 as each new episode airs on Philo TV (they even have a 7-day free trial), FuboTV (they have a 7-day free trial too), or Sling TV (which also has a 7-day free trial available.) If you haven’t tried a free trial of any of these services yet, then you can sign up for one in time to watch the Yellowstone Season 2 finale tonight.

If you’re just wanting to catch up on Yellowstone, these same services are also great options (especially if you’re interested in binging all 10 episodes.) You could theoretically binge all those episodes during any of those 7-day trials. Or just get them on Amazon Prime and watch at your own pace.

Yellowstone airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Central) on the Paramount Network. The finale will be three minutes longer than normal, ending at 11:03 p.m. Eastern.

