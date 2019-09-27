Aron Eisenberg’s Son Hosting Memorial for His Dad on World of Warcraft

Aron Eisenberg’s son is hoping that anyone who loved his dad will join him on Sunday evening for a memorial on World of Warcraft. He shared the invitation on Reddit from a verified account, after thanking everyone profusely for their kind words about his father. Aron Eisenberg died unexpectedly after being taken to the hospital in critical condition, his wife Malissa Longo shared on Facebook. Here are the details you need to know about the memorial and how to attend.

The Memorial Will Be Sunday on World of Warcraft’s Area 52 Server

Eisenberg’s son first announced the memorial on Reddit’s Star Trek subreddit. Moderators of the subreddit verified that the post was from Eisenberg’s son. He said they played the game together for the last 15 years and Eisenberg ran his own guild.

The memorial will take place on Sunday, September 29 from 7-8 p.m. Pacific (10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central.) It will be hosted on the Area 52 server for World of Warcraft (not World of Warcraft Classic.)

His son wrote on Reddit:

One game that I also played with him growing up (since I was 6) was World of Warcraft. He loved only playing undead casters, and we made so many mutual friends together on the game playing over the course of the past 15 years. He ran a guild when I was around 10 years old and I got to see him run PvE, PvP, and make sure EVERYONE got into the raid/RBG group that wanted to because he was just that kind of guy. I even recently got a tattoo from the game on my arm because those times made me so happy to spend with him growing up. This was just a few months ago, and he loved it, would send it to friends and was so happy that I got it.”

Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa, plans to make a character on the game to honor her husband, he shared. His son said he hopes that some of his dad’s coworkers from podcasts and shows might show up to play WoW too.

Even People Who Don’t Have an Account Are Invited

If you don’t have a WoW account but still want to play, you’re welcome, Eisenberg’s son said on Reddit. Some friends are making trial accounts for those players. He wrote: “If you don’t have a WoW account and want to come, i have a few friends making trial account level 1 undeads on the server because the area is right in Deathknell, the undead starting zone.”

How To Find the Memorial Event & Eisenberg’s Son

His son added that he will play the character Off, a shaman, if his friend can invite him to the Area 52 server (not World of Warcraft Classic.) If that doesn’t work, he’ll play Stormsnout, a tauren druid on Area 52. He wrote:

My character that I used to take the pictures with is Off, my shaman on the server Cenarius. I’m going to attend the memorial on him and have a friend invite me to the server Area 52 through a party, but if for some reason thats not working my character in game will be Stormsnout, a tauren druid on Area 52. I still will respond to all of you when I can get the energy to respond indivudually but I have been reading all these in bed in my pajamas and all it’s done is made me feel better and helped so much. I can’t wait to see all of you there, I’m so nervous, excited, sad, and happy all at once. I love you all sm. Live long and prosper :’).”

He also shared pictures of where the memorial will take place. Those photos are below.

The memorial will be taking place on Area 52 (Horde) near Deathknell, the WoW subreddit shared. A moderator wrote: “As long as you’re on a Horde toon on an Americas server (with war mode off), you should be able to join a raid group. Please note that this will be on retail servers, not classic.”

His Son Wrote a Touching Note About His Dad

Coaching soccer was one of the great passions in @AronEisenberg 's life. Coaching his son, @faroonmive 's, team was one of his greatest joys. He loved being a father and loved his boys, so much. One of the first things that impressed me about Aron, was his dedication to his sons pic.twitter.com/rh7ETbNWOP — Malíssa Longo (@Malissa_Longo) September 22, 2019

Eisenberg’s unexpected death has been heartwrenching for fans and his family. His son wrote a touching note on Reddit about how much the fans have meant to him and how they’ve comforted him. He wrote on the Star Trek subreddit:

hi everyone. you guys have no idea how much reading all your comments has helped me with the loss of my dad, to the point where i’m crying and smiling at the same time because of how much he changed all your lives. it’s so amazing that this feels like I get to celebrate my dad with all these people around the world because he was EXACTLY who you guys describe him as and it’s amazing to see that other people saw that of him too. He was there so much growing up, making sure he was part of my life everyday and that I was taken care of. Always checking up on me (even after recently moving out) and making sure I was safe and fed and happy. That was one thing he made sure I made a goal in my life was to be happy. I’m so blessed to have had him as my dad and have you guys to celebrate him with me in this awful moment in my life. I’ve never felt this sad, or this happy ever and now I’m feeling everything back and forth throughout the day and it’s surreal. But seeing everything here, all these stories about him, is so amazing and beautiful to see.”

Then he added a touching story about his dad:

He was there for me as a coach in soccer ALL the time and all the boys on the team looked up to him and loved him. I was so lucky to be the one that could say ”Yeah, Coach Aron is my dad!” and everyone on every team I was on always told me how they loved my dad coaching them. I’m now getting messages from old friends, and his old teams that he coached after i quit soccer for music telling me how much he changed their lives. He’d tell my friends little quotes here and there all the time and was always positive about losses, and wanted us all to always be getting better and having fun. I’m now getting messaged these quotes I’ve heard my whole life at home, coming back to me to old friends about how it changed their lives YEARS later. He wasn’t just a soccer coach to everyone I was close with growing up, but a life coach. “

Eisenberg played fan-favorite Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Nog had amazing character growth on the series and for many fans, he was one of their favorite parts of the show.

Eisenberg was only 50 when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, Malissa Longo, and his two sons, Christopher Eisenberg and Nicholas Eisenberg.

A GoFundMe has been started for Eisenberg’s family here. The GoFundMe will help his family pay for funeral expenses. So far $32,315 has been raised as of the time of publication.

