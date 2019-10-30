Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania on World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt

The World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt is on as five investigators spend two weeks locked in the notorious site. According to A&E, this is “unprecedented” access that will give viewers the most comprehensive looks at the possible ghosts. As the group makes their way through this special event, get to know more about the people involved and the Asylum itself.

The Team Felt Changed by This Experience

Max Baumle, Austin George, Zak Heino, Ali Horrick, and Katie Burr are the team assembled to take on this daunting task. It was an experience unlike any other because each team member was able to engage and delve into the project without limitations. Talking about the experience, several of the team members commented on how this had changed their entire perspective of investigations.

I can say more than anyone that with time spent there I became very attached to that location because something incredibly huge happened to me. As soon as I stepped into the Devon Building, I felt incredibly attached to it … Pennhurst changed me as an investigator. It changed me as a person, we spent so much time there. We got attached to that place and it really made me feel going forward, if I could handle Pennhurst for two weeks, I can handle anything,” Austin George told the website Den of Geek. It was a sentiment that was echoed by Zak Heino who called “the most real and awakening moment in our careers doing this.”

The Asylum Is Open to the Public Throughout the Year

Viewers can have their own experience at Pennhurst Asylum. People worried about the “haunts” can take advantage of day tours. The owners also offer overnight stays that focus on not only the Asylum itself but tunnels that run underneath. If that isn’t scary enough, the grounds turn into its own theatrical experience for Halloween. Every year, the Asylum offers haunted attractions that run various weekends through September, October, and November.

Not Everyone Is Excited About Pennhurst’s New Fame

For years, the asylum served as a controversial spot in the community that housed adults as well as children. Reporter Bill Baldini did a multi-part series on the institution’s conditions. According to the reporter, it was something he couldn’t forget. He spoke to NPR about what still haunts him about his time there. “Think of a ward of infants and children from the ages of six months to 5 years old. There are 80 of them in … metal cages. They had to attend to them every day, all day. These people were literally lying in their own feces for days,’ the reporter said.

That painful past has left some in the community with mixed feelings about the building and its ground being open to tourists. Richard Chakejian, the man behind this new life for Pennhurst, spoke to the critics who were worried about its use. In a statement to the same reporter, he said, “I believe that the public that comes through here know the distinction and the difference between making fun of something and a Halloween event”