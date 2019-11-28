Is Albertsons Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019? What Are the Hours?

It’s Thanksgiving Day and you may be looking for some last-minute supplies for that big meal you’re cooking for your friends and family. Unfortunately, many stores are closed today, making your quest a bit tougher. But luckily, Albertsons is not one of them. Albertsons stores are typically open on Thanksgiving day, although they have more limited hours. Pharmacies are different, and some may be closed even if the stores are open.

Albertsons’ Hours May Vary on Thanksgiving

Many Albertsons stores are typically open on Thanksgiving Day, but their hours might be shorter. Often they’ll be opening slightly later and closing earlier. You will want to call your Albertsons location to find out just what time it’s going to be open. Heavy reached out to Albertsons about their chainwide store hours but did not hear back.

Here are a few examples of how very different Albertsons’ hours can be on Thanksgiving depending on the location and state. The Albertsons in Fullerton, California on Malvern is open on Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. (opening one hour later than normal) and it closes at 8 p.m. (three hours earlier than it normally closes on Thursdays.) The pharmacy, however, will be closed all day even though it’s normally open on Thursdays. Meanwhile, the Dallas Casa Linda location is closing at 5 p.m. (instead of its normal midnight closing on Thursdays), and opening at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The pharmacy will be closed. The Albertsons in Boise on Broadway will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed.

As you can see, most stores are open but today, but many of them are opening a little later than normal and closing a little earlier than normal. To find out the hours for your Albertsons on Thanksgiving Day, just click here and then choose your location. Choose “view store details” to see the hours for Thanksgiving.

Albertsons News & Specials

Albertson Market stores have quite a few holiday dinners available, ready to heat and share, in case you don’t want to put everything together yourself. These require a 24-hour-advanced notice, so although it’s too late to get them for Thanksgiving, they could be great options for Christmas.

You can buy a smoked turkey that serves 8 to 10 and comes with cornbread dressing, gravy, and 12 rolls, or a turkey breast dinner that serves six to eight and comes with gravy, dressing, and 12 rolls. You can also get a baked turkey that serves 8 to 10 and comes with gravy, cornbread dressing, and 12 rolls or a holiday ham that serves 8 to 10 and comes with green bean casserole, potatoes au gratin, sweet potato souffle, and 12 rolls.

Albertsons Market has a Free KitchenAid cookware special right now. Just collect e-stickers at participating locations only. (Note: This offer isn’t available everywhere.) Stickers can be redeemed through January 21, and you’ll also get entries to win a blender. 120 e-stickers will get you a small frypan, and 160 e-stickers will get you a six-quart casserole with lid. You’ll receive one e-sticker for every $10 in qualifying purchases made through January 7, 2020.

Albertsons also offers delivery.