Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: When is it Released on Netflix?

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an anthology series inspired by the country singer’s most beloved songs, will drop bright and early Friday morning at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT on Netflix. The synopsis for the long-awaited series reads, “Eight stories celebrating family, faith, love and forgiveness come to life in this series inspired by Dolly Parton’s iconic country music catalog.”

The series was first announced in 2018 and started filming last November. The original press release reads, “Netflix has greenlighted an eight-episode Dolly Parton anthology series, with each episode based on a song by her. In addition to serving as singer/songwriter, Parton will executive produce and will also appear in the series.”

Here’s what we know about Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings:

The Anthology Series Features Eight Episodes, all Based on Beloved Dolly Parton Songs

The series features eight episodes, each centered around a different Dolly Parton track, and specifically showcasing Parton’s stories and anecdotes behind each of the classic, beloved songs. Parton will appear throughout the series, and is set to narrate each episode.

Netflix typically releases the entire series of a show all at once, so fans can easily binge-watch all eight episodes immediately Friday morning. Read on for details on the episodes below (note: the order of the episodes may change upon release):

Episode 1, titled “These Old Bones,” reads, “In the 1940s, a determined young lawyer returns to her Smoky Mountain hometown to prove herself professionally when a mysterious mountain woman, believed by some locals to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company’s business.”

Episode 2, titled, “If I Had Wings,” reads, “After receiving invitations to their long estranged father’s 70th birthday, three siblings converge on a Mississippi farm, where they test the bonds of blood and issues of faith, all to confront the sins of their father.”

Episode 3, titled, “J.J. Sneed,” reads, “In the 1880s, a feisty young woman trapped in a mundane existence dreams of more, until a seductive outlaw pulls her into the adventure of a lifetime.”

Episode 4, titled “Jolene,” reads, “The title character, a flirtatious free spirit, wants to escape her hometown of Coventry, Georgia, and become a singer-songwriter.”

Episode 5, titled, “Cracker Jack,” reads, “Two stories — one past, one present — about the power of unconditional love between a girl and her dog. That same girl, now grown, questions what her life means and who she can truly count on when faced with her greatest fear.”

Episode 6, titled, “Sugar Hill,” reads, “A married couple in their twilight embark on a road trip back to the place where they first fell in love, revisiting the history of their love story along the way.”

Episode 7, titled “Down from Dover,” reads, “After being shunned by her pious widowed father, a pregnant teenager finds support at a home for unwed mothers, where she hopes for the safe return of the young man she loves from the Vietnam War.”

Episode 8, titled “Two Doors Down,” reads, “A family’s lifetime of secrets come bursting out during a chaotic and comedic New Year’s Eve wedding weekend. Will they make it to witness the ‘I do’s’ without killing one another?”

It’s worth noting that this show is an anthology, not a chronological series — so each episode will exist separately from the others, with different characters, actors and stories.

Julianne Hough, Ginnifer Goodwin & Kathleen Turner Star in the Series

Julianne Hough was cast to play the title character in the episode inspired by Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene,” while a handful of other notable actors will also feature throughout the series: Ginnifer Goodwin, Kathleen Turner, Delta Burke, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, among others.

Tune in Friday, November 22 to catch the premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

