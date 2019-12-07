How Many Contestants & Countries Are in the Miss Universe 2019 Pageant?

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant airs on Sunday, December 8, so that viewers around the world can watch the year’s beautiful and accomplished women represent their home countries and compete for the global title.

This year, there are 90 contestants competing in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

All 90 women have each already won their national-level pageants in order to be a part of the international competition. And all 90 women competed on Friday, December 6 in preliminaries to determine who would make it into the top 20 during the Sunday evening Miss Universe finals. Although the televised pageant will make its first cut from 90 women down to 20 in the early portion of the night, expect that you will still get to see all 90 women featured during the show, a showcase of people and countries coming together on one stage.

There Are the Same Number of Countries Participating as There Are Contestants

Since each contestant in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant is competing as a representative for her country, there are 90 countries from all around the world represented at the pageant this year. Some of those contestants and their home countries include Rosemery Araus from Honduras, Ornella Lafleche from Mauritius, Tarea Sturrup from the Bahamas, Shubila Stanton from Tanzania, Sylvie Silva from Portugal, Miriam Rautert from Germany, Priya Serrao from Australia and, of course, Cheslie Kryst from the United States of America.

Last year, during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant, the countries and their contestants who made it all the way to the top 5 were Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green, and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez. In the end, Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2019.

51 State Title Holders Compete in the Miss USA Pageant

In order for the United States of America finds its representative, eligible candidates must first compete within their home states. All 50 states crown a “Miss” state titleholder, as well as Washington D.C., which means a total of 51 women get to compete at the national level for the title of Miss USA.

Last year, Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst rose to the top against her 50 competitors and was crowned Miss USA 2019. In addition to her role as Miss USA, the 28-year-old is also a full-time attorney with both a law degree and MBA from Wake Forrest University. If that’s not already impressive enough, she was a former Division I athlete and currently maintains a fashion blog called “White Collar Glam.”

As the USA’s representative at Miss Universe 2019, Kryst has not only been working toward the Miss Universe title but also training alongside and getting to know her fellow international contestants. After the national costume competition, a time-honored tradition of the pageant, she took to Instagram to explain the intention behind her costume design. She wrote:

My costume is a combination of four different iconic women in American history. I’m holding a torch and wearing a crown in honor of Lady Liberty. In my left hand are Lady Justice’s scales. The dress I’m wearing is actually gold-gilded denim in honor of Rosie the Riveter’s blue-collar shirt. I’m also wearing her polka dot knotted headband. Finally, the beautiful wings I’m wearing are in honor of Maya Angelou’s “Caged Bird” poem (also a fan of her “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” autobiography).

Be sure to watch all of the contestants compete in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, Sunday, December 8 at 7/6c in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.