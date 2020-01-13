RHOA: Is Yovanna Momplaisir the snake?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta women are on a search for the person who recorded Cynthia Bailey speaking negatively about her friend Nene Leakes, and their search is aimed at Yovanna Momplaisir, a friend of Leakes. But is Yovanna Momplaisir the culprit? The RHOA women seem to think so, but there are other possible suspects who could be behind the recording.

Suspect #1: Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton was seen as a likely candidate when the recording was initially released. Marlo has already been the source of drama on Season 12 of RHOA. First, she and Kenya Moore faced off when Marlo’s wig line fell short in the limelight of Kenya’s haircare line. Kenya made her presence known by instructing a marching band to crash Marlo’s wig launch. If that wasn’t dramatic enough, Marlo caused more stress when the women traveled to Toronto in last week’s episode. While preparing to board an international flight, Marlo lost her passport, causing a stir and rush to find a way to get her onto the plane. And if you didn’t catch it, the RHOA ladies responded to the passport drama by holding a moment of silence for Marlo’s luggage.

Suspect #2: Nene Leakes

The next potential culprit of the recording release is Nene Leakes, who had a direct exchange with Cynthia Bailey that culminated in Bailey calling Leakes “a snake.” Cynthia accused Nene of leaking the audio, and consequently started the event now known as “Snakegate.” Further evidence that Nene might be behind the leak, or at least know who is behind the link is that she is friends with both of the other suspects, Marlo Hampton and Yovanna Momplaisir. And let’s not forget that Nene’s team was found to be behind the leak of a revealing letter sent from Nene Leaks to Cynthia Bailey. In case it wasn’t obvious, Nene and Cynthia aren’t the best of friends, and they may not be friends at all. The bad blood between them could be the reason for Leaks to be the culprit behind the recording.

Suspect #3: Yovanna Momplaisir

And that brings us back to Yovanna Momplaisir. Could she be the one who leaked the recording? The ladies on RHOA definitely seem to think so given their plan to get Yovanna to confess in last week’s episode. They are convinced that Yovanna is behind the recording, and they are determined to find out if their suspicion is correct. When Nene and Cynthia had their face-to-face about the situation, Nene heavily implied that it was Yovanna who made the recording and leaked it, but Nene refused to say Momplaisir’s name and confirm if she was the perpetrator.

Since returning for Season 12, Cynthia Bailey has certainly stirred up some drama! She’s made her mark, and the other women on RHOA are ready to get to the bottom of all of the shenanigans. Whether it’s the bad blood she shares with Nene Leakes, or spillover from Marlo Hampton’s clash with Kenya Moore, someone was bold enough to record Cynthia and release the audio. Whomever the culprit of the recording is, there are certainly some convincing leads!