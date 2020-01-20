‘Street Outlaws’ 2020 TV & Race Schedule: What Time & Channel It Airs

Street Outlaws is back on television with a new spinoff series called Street Outlaws: Fastest in America; if you’re a fan of the show, here’s what you need to know about when it airs and where to watch it:

The season premiere of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America airs on Discovery Channel on Monday, January 20 at 8/7c. The premiere episode runs three hours in length. Ahead of the season premiere, beginning at 4am ET on January 20, Discovery Channel’s programming schedule indicates that they are airing reruns of past Street Outlaws episodes to build anticipation.

For the premiere episode, the official synopsis teases that “JJ Da Boss invites eight of the fastest street racing teams in the country to take on Memphis for a chance at $100,000. Tempers quickly rise as the first teams square off in round one.” It says that the three-hour episode “also includ[es] schedule release of upcoming season for No Prep Kings.”

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’ Preview

A press release announcing the new series explains what viewers should expect to watch on the first season:

“Eight of the fastest teams in America fight for a winner-takes-all purse of $100,000 – the highest payout in street racing history. Welcome to STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST IN AMERICA, an all-new Discovery Channel series where the best of the best descend on Memphis for a shot to ultimately take on JJ Da Boss and the MSO – with the winner bringing home the big money prize and the prestige of being called the baddest on the streets. High intensity, insane pressure, and extreme emotions rule in this ultimate Street Outlaws showdown, and only the best street racing team will make it to the finish line.”

JJ Da Boss is the show’s “race master.” Of the season and how to win, JJ Da Boss said “Fancy cars don’t mean anything. You need to keep your head together in the street.”

Racers Competing in ‘Street Outlaws: Fastest in America’

Street racing legends are gonna battle it out for the biggest cash prize in street racing history. 💵 💵💥 The series premiere of Street Outlaws: #FastestInAmerica is tonight at 8p on Discovery and Discovery Go. pic.twitter.com/XXXWraavvI — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) January 20, 2020

Ahead of the Street Outlaws: Fastest in America premiere, Discovery Channel released the complete list of teams and contestants. Here are the teams involved in this season of the show, and the names of their members:

SOUTH CAROLINA: Chris Block, Tyler Roller, Jerry Patterson, Chad Faulling, Troy, Michael Williams, Keith Johnson, Casey CJ Coker, and Jimmy.

ST. LOUIS: Dynamite Dave, Brad Bevans, Kegan Hagedorn, Lance Kobusch, Jason, Josh Deweese, Jon Cornelsen, Jeff Martin, and Justin Atkins.

TEXAS: Birdman, Jason Cantu, Sam Harvey, Mike Murillo, Eric Bain, Fabian Bell, and James Kay.

NEW ORLEANS: Kye Kelley, Ryan Taggart, Jerry Bird, Scott Taylor, Bobby Ducote, Barry Nicholson, Brent Self, Adam Plunkett, and Todd Spiers.

KENTUCKY: Quinn Shireman, Austin Smith, Scotty Hinkle, Blake Bradford, Jason Lancaster, Gene Thompson, Cliff Clark, and Don Baskin.

THE NORTHEAST: Chris Rankin, Blake Kirschbaum, Nick Tunno, Doug Spalding, Scott Smith, Mac Brosnan, Matt Farmer, and Cory Brandon.

MISSISSIPPI: Richard McCarver, Scottie Corbin, Lester Miller, Chris Davidson, Danny Thomas, Derrick Bailey, Murphy, and Doc Baker.

DETROIT: Brian Chucky Davis, Diamond Hugo, Bill Lutz, Jake Blain, Johnny Quick, Gary Ball, Pande Talevski, Enoch Ball, and Junior Southwell.

MEMPHIS: JJ Da Boss, Brian Britt, Lee Roberts, Jeff James, Doughboy, Tricia, Anthony Smith, Precious, Chelsea, Molly, Carp, Kenneth Gulley, Mustang Mike, Donn Gingrich, and Dennis Bailey.

