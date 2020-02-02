VideoVideo related to winona ryder returns to hometown in squarespace’s super bowl ad 2020-02-02T17:59:53-05:00

Winona Ryder is here for some strange things… in this case, it’s a 30-second meta Super Bowl TV commercial for Squarespace titled “Winona in Winona.” In the spot, Ryder lies underneath the “Welcome to Winona” sign in Minnesota. A policeman then confronts her, and she tells him she’s building a website for the town of Winona, featuring pictures of the small town.

“I like pictures,” the officer says.

“Yeah, me too, that’s why I’m making it,” Ryder responds.

As MPR News points out, the commercial will also feature real-life Winonans– they will even be part of the photo book of portraits, landscapes, and still lifes shot by Ryder. Money made from these copies will go to the American Indian College Fund. Only 100 will be sold. To buy one, click here. The photos show Ryder at Winona Mall, Winona City Hall, Winona Fire Department, and more.

Ryder starts off the ad saying, “There’s something about this place… Something that feel’s so… me.”

As some fans may know, Winona was named after the town of Winona, but she never lived there. Ryder tells People, “To have a commercial that showcases Winona is really cool, and the idea is to empower small businesses and drive that message to every smaller town or city.”

The actress spent a full week in Winona to film the commercial. A fan of photography, herself, she snapped pictures of the city to include in the book of images being sold.

She tells People, “It’s one of those interesting towns that in one way it feels like it could be Anywhere, U.S.A., but at the same time it’s completely unique to itself,” she explains. “There was a crafts fair going on when I was there, and everyone was just so nice — it’s a cliché but it’s just that incredibly friendly Minnesota atmosphere and vibe. I really appreciated how the locals were to us — it just fueled my own excitement for being back there.”

But will she even watch the commercial when it’s broadcast to millions of people? Maybe not. Ryder is admittedly not a huge football fan, and she reveals that it’s tough for her to handle the physical aggression of the sport. “I get kicked out of the room because it looks so painful that I physically make noises!”

So far, the commercial has accrued more than 150,000 views on Youtube.

This year, according to CBS News, companies spent $5.6 million for a 30-second spot during the game. And, as the outlet also points out, it’s a high-stakes situation– after all, the Super Bowl draws more than 100 million viewers each year.

Tonight, the 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is slated to begin at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT.

