90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 13 airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 13, titled ”The Pleasure Principle,” reads, “Geoffrey settles back home. Lisa confronts Usman. Ed leaves the Philippines. Avery and Ash spend time with his son. Darcey rethinks her priorities. Stephanie and Erika say goodbye. Yolanda wants answers from Williams, while David develops things with Lana.”

Warning: this article will explore spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Only 3 episodes left to seal the deal! 💍#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4COwZrfYHz — TLC Network (@TLC) May 14, 2020

Tonight’s episode promises a first date, a new girlfriend, a surprise visit and plenty of drama. Lisa finally gets her divorce records sorted out and although she and Usman are planning to wed in a few short days, she finds a message on Usman’s phone that doesn’t sit well with the reality star. Meanwhile, Geoffrey moved on fairly quickly from Varya and has a new girlfriend, David has his first “date” with Lana who shocked the world when she actually showed up to meet him during last week’s episode, and Yolanda is still waiting for answers from Williams, whom she refuses to believe is a catfish (despite the mounds of evidence).

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Lisa Finds Out Usman Said ‘I Love You’ to Another Woman

Lisa is *NOT* happy when she discovers Usman has been trowing around the "L" word to his female fans. See what happens Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. pic.twitter.com/mD9hBpSmlj — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 15, 2020

Lisa’s jealousy and distrust flares once again after she finds some incriminating messages on Usman’s phone, though this time her anger is validated. Although the two finally get the green light to tie the knot, Lisa stumbles across a flirty message between Usman and a fan, who Usman said “I love you” to.

In the clip above, Lisa confronts Usman about the message, saying, “You know, you might as well have just a stuck a knife in my heart when I found that on your phone. You have no idea how much you hurt me.” She adds, “I’m hurt and I’m pissed off and I have every right to be … not cool. I have been cheated on before and there is always that fear in my mind if you’re going to cheat on me like the others.”

Usman tells Lisa to “be patient,” and adds, “I’m not telling you to be patient that I will be doing wrong to you all the time. No. Be patient with the way things are being done here in Nigeria.”

Lisa then tells the cameras, “Despite all the bullshit drama between Usman and I, I do love Usman more than life and I believe him when he says this woman is nothing to him. But I don’t think Usman has ever had a woman ever put him in his place, and I am that woman who has jumped up and said ‘hey, you’re not gonna mistreat me.”

He also tells her, “I think it’s better we understand each other and we blend with each other. I’m not saying you should blend with Nigerian culture, but blend with me. Understand the life of your husband. Trust your husband. That is the only way this relationship can last.”

Avery Isn’t Sure About Filing the K1 Visa With Ash & Geoffrey Starts Dating Mary

The more time Avery spends with Ash and his son, the more she realizes how impossible it would be to separate them. Will they find a way to make it work? Tune in to #90DayFiance tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/nkt5gUbcNy — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 17, 2020

Avery is starting to worry about her future with Ash as she gets closer to his son, and she realizes how hard it’s going to be for Ash to leave Taj behind if he were to move to the U.S. The clip above shows the two spending time with Taj and skipping rocks at a pond, and Avery shares how conflicted she is about applying for the K1 visa with Ash.

“I mean Taj obviously loves his dad so much, but it’s a little bittersweet seeing them together, because if Ash were to come to America to be with me for longer periods of time, he would have to spend time away from Taj. The last thing I want to do is create issues between a parent and their child,” she says during a confessional.

After they drop Taj off at Sian’s, the two discuss their relationship, and Avery tells the cameras, “I came to Australia hoping to get engaged to him. But even though we have so much love and so much passion for each other, this is a really complicated situation, and filing the K1 visa may not be in our future.”

Lana Is Real! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysThe wait is finally over. Lana shows up and embraces David in Ukraine! Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-05-12T19:46:28Z

As for the rest of the Season 4 cast, David deals with the awkwardness of finally meeting Lana in person (considering she doesn’t speak English), and Yolanda attempts to get answers from Williams for the 47th time. Williams does start speaking with Yolanda at first, but when she presses him about the stock photos, he clams up and cuts off contact once again (shocker!).

Meanwhile, Geoffrey gets back to the U.S. and immediately tries to move on from Varya by dating his friend Mary, who fans should remember from earlier in the season. Although Varya’s been messaging him for weeks with no response, she doesn’t take the hint and decides to surprise him by flying to Knoxville, where she shows up at his house while Mary is there, so tonight’s episode definitely promises some drama.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

