Are Lisa & Usman Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé? Update

Lisa and Usman, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have one of the most confusing relationships of Season 4. The reality couple has had a rocky relationship all season, with Lisa’s control issues and jealousy causing some serious problems between the two since she first landed in Nigeria.

However, the reality stars appear determined to get Usman’s mother’s marriage blessing, and despite their ongoing issues, they always seem to find a way to work through them. So what’s going on with the Lisa and Usman today? Are they still together or did they call it quits after filming wrapped up? Did they ever get married?

Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details, but be warned: some spoilers on Baby Girl Lisa and SojaBoy’s relationship ahead!

The Two Were Married in Nigeria on August 30, 2019

According to Starcasm, Lisa and Usman were married in Nigeria on August 30, 2019. Lisa posted photos of the ceremony on Instagram, although they have since been deleted, the publication reports. One picture features the newlyweds holding up their marriage certificate and another shows the two holding hands during the ceremony. You can check out the pictures here.

The wedding photos show Lisa donning a white lace wedding dress with a long veil, while Usman is decked out in traditional Nigerian wedding garb. According to Reality TV World, Lisa “reportedly chose not to wear any makeup on her wedding day at Usman’s request, and Lisa changed her name to Usman’s mother’s name when she got married.”

Although the reality stars were reportedly married last year, they dealt with many setbacks before finally receiving Usman’s mother Fatimatu’s blessing during a recent episode of Before the 90 Days. On top of pushback from Usman’s family, the two also had to overcome a plethora of obstacles involving Lisa’s controlling attitude.

A clip from the April 26 episode, which can be viewed above, shows Usman confronting Lisa about who will be in charge in their relationship once they are married. “If there are two kings in the kingdom, there will definitely be a war,” Usman says in a voiceover, while Lisa adds, “Usman has a misconstrued idea that he is going to be in control of everything, but he is engaged to an American woman … we are not obedient.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if Lisa & Usman Are Still Together

Lisa and Usman’s relationship is incredibly confusing. One day the reality stars are posting odd pictures and videos of other men and women on their respective Instagram pages, and the next they are uploading photos together, complete with cute, gushy captions, romantic messages in the comments, and plenty of heart emojis.

The most recent photo Lisa uploaded was posted on April 25. The picture, which can be viewed above (although it’s very likely that the picture will be deleted in the near future), was liked by Usman’s professional Instagram page. Although Usman’s page doesn’t have as many pictures of the two together, he does frequently promote their storyline on the show and often posts promos of upcoming episodes featuring their love story. Lisa commented “awww my love” on his most recent video, which was posted on April 26.

Although it looks like the two are still happily together today, Lisa’s mood changes daily, and she frequently deletes pictures of the two from her page. On top of that, Lisa recently uploaded a dozen pictures of half naked men on her page, and then promptly deleted them a week later. Meanwhile, Usman’s page surprisingly features several videos of random, scantily clad female fans dancing provocatively to his music, which we can’t imagine Lisa would allow if the two were still together.

However, they both follow each other on Instagram and frequently like and comment on each other’s posts, so it’s unclear what’s going on with the two today. We likely won’t know until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days wraps up, so fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out between the two.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

