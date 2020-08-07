Where’s Saweetie? Kylie Jenner’s WAP Cameo Slammed by Some

Some fans were shocked to see Kylie Jenner in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” video and wanted to know why artists like Saweetie, Lil’ Kim, or even Golden Girls alum Betty White weren’t included. Jenner’s cameo was a surprise to fans, with her name becoming a top-trending Twitter topic on Friday.

The video includes lavish outfits, extravagant décor and wild animals like snakes and tigers. Jenner appears in the middle of the video, where she’s shown walking down a zig-zag hallway while wearing a cheetah print ensemble. The music stops while Jenner gazes at the camera, and then picks up with another verse by Cardi.

With nearly 40,000 mentions, many netizens seemed most concerned that Saweetie wasn’t included in the video. The “Icy Girl” rapper didn’t immediately respond to fans ire on social media.

me tryna figure out why they couldn’t have used Saweetie, Jordyn, Flo Milli, Young Thug, or Hip Hop Harry instead of the Jenner. pic.twitter.com/AeXUhlsQpY — plant whisperer 🌿 (@atkelli_) August 7, 2020

Y’all remember when “Touch It” did a mega remix with a million niggas? I NEED A WAP SUPER REMIX AND VIDEO IMMEDIATELY. I want the new girls. I want the old girls. I want THIRD WARD TRILL. Give me Saweetie, Eve, The City Girls, Lil Kim, Mulatto, call QUEEN LATIFAH! pic.twitter.com/TjgyMgQl2p — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) August 7, 2020

I would have lovedddd to see Saweetie’s mug at this moment 😕 was she busy shooting Tap In? Was she in Atlanta? Was she at the Chanel store? Like where was my sis?!!! pic.twitter.com/jrRafQblXE — Princess Jasmin (@JayRobynn) August 7, 2020

The song dropped Friday, and also features appearances by Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana. Jenner doesn’t rap in the video, but was included to show empowerment among women in the entertainment industry, TMZ wrote.

The Video Was Reportedly Filmed The Week Before Megan Was Shot

There’s another reason some people might be surprised to see Jenner in the video–and it has nothing to do with her lack of musical talent. “WAP” was filmed the week before Megan was shot, TMZ wrote. The night of the shooting, billionaire cosmetics mogul was reportedly hanging out with Megan.

Rumors swirled that Tory Lanez shot Megan in both feet after they got into a fight about Jenner–either Lanez was giving too much attention to Jenner or not enough to the “Savage” rapper, according to YouTuber Adam22. Either way, it’s only speculation and Lanez is not considered a suspect in the shooting.

“Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect,” he said via Hot 97. “Meg was violating his a**. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

Why It Was Important For Cardi To Show Women Supporting Each Other

Cardi didn’t like that women in the entertainment industry often were put against each other. Instead, she wanted to show women lifting each other up.

“I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other. … You know what I’m saying?” Cardi explained on New Music Daily on Apple Music, as noted by People. “Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up … I always see like little slick comments like, ‘Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this. They taking over that.’ And it just makes me feel like, damn, why it had to be like that? Because I actually like shorty music a lot. Why does it even have to be like that?”

“There’s a lot of female artists right now and all of them are a little bit different from me,” the rapper reasoned. “And it’s just, I feel like there should be different female artists that everybody could relate to somebody.”

