‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Predicts ‘Smackdown’ Fights

The cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” spoke to Entertainment Weekly before the premiere about what viewers can expect to see this season. The contestants dished on everything from strategy to cast predictions and several celebrity houseguests revealed that they think there will be some “smackdown” fights.

Before entering the “Big Brother” house, the celebrity houseguests shared their predictions for the season with Entertainment Weekly.

“I feel like there is going to be a smackdown fight with somebody that gets very, very heated,” Todrick Hall, 36, told the outlet. “I don’t know who it’s going to be with. And I predict that I will be in the kitchen just sucking some sort of smoothie through a straw watching it all go down. That’s something that I predict will happen.”

Chris Kattan, 51, agreed with Todrick’s prediction. He told the publication, “Someone is going to get so angry that they push the fridge over.” Sitcom star Todd Bridges also predicted a drama-filled season, telling Entertainment Weekly that he expects, “somebody will get a pie in the face.”

The celebrity houseguests also revealed how their life prepared them for the “Big Brother” house.

“I feel like my life and career have prepared me to play ‘Big Brother.’ I’m a mom of two small children. I’m constantly pulled in a million different directions,” UFC champion Miesha Tate told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think the biggest thing that will help me stay strong in the ‘Celebrity ‘Big Brother’ house is that I’m no stranger to adversity,” former Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu told the outlet. “I’m also used to falling in the public eye. Like I literally fall on my butt, have to get up, and keep going, and that’s something that I’m proud of. I’m not embarrassed of failing, so hopefully, that will be my strength.”

Former Miss New York and reality TV veteran, Shanna Moakler, told the outlet that her experience in the public eye prepared her for the “Big Brother” house. “I think being on ‘Meet the Barkers’ on MTV and being one of the first reality shows where we really were filmed 24/7 and had cameras in our house. I think it’s gonna give me an edge because I’m just very accustomed to that.”

The FULL ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Schedule:

Week 1

Wednesday, February 2 (premiere): 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, February 3: 9-10 p.m.

Friday, February 4: 8-10 p.m.

Week 2

Sunday, February 6: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 7: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 11: 8-10 p.m.

Week 3

Sunday, February 13: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 14: 9-10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16: 8-9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 8-9 p.m.

Week 4

Sunday, February 20: 8-9 p.m.

Monday, February 21: 9-11 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23 (finale): 8-9 p.m.

