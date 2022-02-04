Celebrity Big Brother 3: Every Alliance Formed (So Far)

Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” kicked off on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, with an hour-long premiere.

The houseguests are still getting to know each other, but their unfamiliarity hasn’t stopped them from forming alliances and securing final two deals.

Episode two, which aired on February 3, introduced so many new alliances that it became hard to keep track.

Here’s every alliance that has formed so far:

The Girls & Gays Alliance

The first alliance of the season, “The Girls and Gays Alliance,” was formed in episode one. Carson Kressley, best known as the fashion savant on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” led the charge in securing the first alliance.

Carson revealed he had worked with many of the houseguests prior to entering the house, and he used that to his advantage. He approached Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey, and Shanna Moakler and proposed working together. Carson had previously worked with Cynthia and Shanna.

Formation

In episode two, American figure skater Mirai Nagasu approached Cynthia Bailey to form an alliance.

Mirai asked Cynthia if she was aligned with anyone and the “Real Housewives” star foolishly revealed the Girls & Gays alliance. Despite the not-so-strategic move, it all worked out because a new six-person alliance called “The Formation” was created. The Formation includes Mirai Nagasu, Teddi Mellencamp, Todrick Hall, Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler, and Carson Kressley.

There are only 11 celebrities in the “Big Brother” house, so they could do major damage if the alliance stays together.

Athlete’s Alliance

In episode two, the current Head of Household, Miesha Tate, approached Todrick Hall to form an alliance. The two made a deal in the first HOH competition not to nominate each other, so it came as no surprise when they decided to work together.

Shortly after they agreed to work together, Miesha invited former NBA star Lamar Odom to join their alliance. Later on, Miesha recruited NSYNC star, Chris Kirkpatrick.

Todrick joked in the episode that it was odd that the Athlete’s Alliance now included a former boy band member.

Todrick Hall & Chris Kirkpatrick (not official)

Episode two featured a scene where Todrick and Chris made a deal to protect each other in the game. It is unclear if these two made a final two deal, but it appears that these two will have each other’s back in the future.

Julie Chen Moonves on Girls and Gays alliance

Julie Chen Moonves recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about all things “Celebrity Big Brother” and even revealed her opinion on the Girls and Gays alliance.

Julie told the outlet on February 3 that she approves of the alliance.

“It feels solid to me,” she told the publication. “If I had to put money on it, I’d say it will stick. They are all either super smart or super smart at this game, or both, it’s good.”

The “Big Brother” host also shared her opinion on Todd Bridges’ decision to sit out of the first Head of Household competition.

“Bold, confident, and smart move,” she told the outlet. “That was a real leap of faith and also shows how at ease he is…I applaud him.”

A two-hour episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” will air tonight, February 4, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Season 24 of “Big Brother” will premiere in the summer of 2022.