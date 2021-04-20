‘Big Brother’ Alum Starring On New MTV Show

A “Big Brother” contestant is returning to TV on a new MTV dating show — Natalie Negrotti has been cast on “Match Me If You Can.” Here’s what you need to know about the new series and what other reality stars will be joining her.

Negrotti And Other Reality TV Stars Will Try to Find Love

Match Me If You Can (Season 1) Trailer | MTV + Pepsi MangoHost Lauren Speed Hamilton, is helping to give 8 of your favorite reality TV stars a new chance at finding love. Using cutting edge technology, the Mango Matchmaker will help create surprisingly perfect matches and send our daters on a journey of date activities unlike anything you have seen before. Tune in to the season… 2021-04-13T16:00:03Z

The idea behind this show is that icons of reality TV will go on crazy dates and try to find love. Presumably, major drama will ensue.

The MTV description reads:

Host Lauren Speed-Hamilton is helping to give eight of your favorite reality TV stars a new chance at finding love. Using cutting-edge technology, the Mango Matchmaker will help create surprisingly perfect matches and send our daters on a journey of date activities, unlike anything you have seen before.

The series is sponsored by Pepsi Mango under the idea that Pepsi and mango are a “surprisingly perfect match” and so are these contestants.

“I’m so excited to join Pepsi and MTV as the host of ‘Match Me If You Can,’” Speed-Hamilton said in a statement. “While I was able to find love on reality TV, that combination doesn’t work for everyone. So, we’re shaking it up by bringing unexpected pairings on surprising dates to try to find that elusive perfect match, just like Pepsi Mango! I can’t wait to show the world what we uncovered!”

Speed-Hamilton is married to Cameron Hamilton, whom she met on the Netflix reality dating series “Love Is Blind.”

The Cast

In the trailer, the voiceover describes the show thusly:

From the people who brought you some of the most heartstopping moments in reality dating history comes a crossover event that brings together eight icons of reality television for a chance at finding their ultimate match. They’ll go on epic dates in pursuit of love, ready to mix things up in search of a match that’s built to last — with a host who knows what it takes to find love. Say goodbye to the reality you thought you knew and hello to a whole new world of possibilities.

Negrotti’s tagline is, “It’s time to break up with your ex… pectations.”

The “Big Brother” and “Challenge” alum will be joined by “The Challenge’s” Ashley Brooke Mitchell, “The Bachelorette’s” Eric Bigger, “The Bachelor’s” Onyeka Ehie, “Too Hot to Handle’s” Harry Jowsey, “Love Island’s” Kyra Green, “The Circle’s” Joey Sasso, and “Are You the One’s” Kylie Smith

Some of the contestants are open to dating both men and women — Negrotti famously came out as pansexual when “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” was airing — and the trailer definitely shows that this is not your typical heterosexual dating show. According to the press release, every week the “Mango Matchmaker” will put together different combinations of couples that will then go on dates to see if they’re compatible.

The first episode airs on Wednesday, April 21 during the season finale of “The Challenge,” according to MTV. Then subsequent episodes will be on MTV’s YouTube channel every Wednesday.

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returned for its ninth season on March 3. “The Challenge: Double Agents” is currently airing on Wednesdays on MTV, with “The Challenge: All Stars” currently airing on Paramount Plus.

