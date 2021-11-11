Omarosa Spills the Tea About Her Time With Donald Trump on ‘Big Brother VIP’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is famous for her time on “The Apprentice,” “Celebrity Big Brother” and, of course, as an aide to former President Donald Trump. These days Omarosa is a houseguest on the Australian version of “Celebrity Big Brother,” which is called “Big Brother VIP” Down Under.

Omarosa has never been one to keep her opinions and thoughts to herself. On “Big Brother VIP” she is spilling all the tea about her time working for Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Omarosa Revealed Something Donald Trump Was Obsessed With

During Omarosa’s time on “Big Brother VIP,” she dished on the time she spent as a political aide to former President Donald Trump, whom she originally met when she appeared on the first season of his NBC show “The Apprentice” in 2004, according to her official website. She also appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” and “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.”

Omarosa recalled a time when she accompanied Trump to Mississippi to open a civil rights museum. The Daily Mail reported that Omarosa said, “I was organizing the opening of a civil rights museum. He [Trump] was fascinated with the KKK (Ku Klux Klan) garb. He was obsessed with a white supremacist display.”

She called it Trump’s “disgraceful obsession,” the outlet reported.

Omarosa Offered Her Opinion on Whether Donald Trump Will Run for President in 2024

Recently, Omarosa a Manigault Newman was asked if she thinks Donald Trump will run for President of the United States again in the 2024 election. The Australian outlet Now to Love reported that she said, “Yeah, I don’t think you can run for president from jail.”

She continued, “He’s got so many legal problems right now, I just completed a lawsuit with him that I won and I suspect that he’s going to lose quite a few of these suits but the criminal charges that he’s facing will probably impede his ability to run for president in 2024.”

Trump sued Omarosa after she published her book “Unhinged,” about her time working for Trump in the White House. He tried to prove she violated her non-disclosure agreement, the New York Times reported. He lost that case. The legal battle lasted three years. After the decision was released Omarosa said, “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” the outlet reported. “Finally the bully has met his match!”

In her book (as reported by The Guardian), Omarosa said Trump is a racist who frequently used the N-word. She wrote that she had a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

Omarosa also said Trump often consulted her on matters she “had no business advising him on,” the Independent reported. She also said that Trump revealed classified information on the bombing of Syria to her as well as asked her opinion on matters of defense.