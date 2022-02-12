Below Deck Stars Respond to Rumors They’re Dating

The “Below Deck” fandom has been abuzz with speculation that two stars of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” might be dating after season 2’s Daisy Kelliher and Gary King shared photos of a trip to Disneyland together. On top of that, the recently released trailer for season 3 included a clip of the two sharing a steamy kiss in the Parsifal III jacuzzi.

Here is the photo of their trip together:

Kelliher captioned the photo, which was posted on February 6, “Taking the big child out for day.” The comment section was filled with fans asking if the two are an item and saying they make a “cute couple.” On February 11, Kelliher told Us Weekly the cast members are simply friends.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

She Said They’re Not Dating & Their Relationship Is Strictly Platonic

In an interview with Us Weekly, the chief stewardess said, “I honestly got such a kick out of how people were jumping to conclusions when we posted a photo together at Disneyland.” She explained that they were getting so many responses to the photo that King jokingly said they we’re dating. “And no, we are just friends,” she clarified.

And the kiss from the trailer? “We’re lucky that we are two adults who can share a kiss and still be friends,” she told the publication. The Irish reality star said she and King are too comfortable with each other to go down a romantic road and that would be a “stupid move.” She said:

I do think we care genuinely a lot about each other. We did last year, we do this year. So, we have a complicated friendship, but no we are not for each other.

Kelliher then went on to explain that the reason things got complicated during the third season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is because of what happened in the second season.

Kelliher Said the 2 Tried Even Harder to Work Well Together on the 3rd Season & It May Have Led to Their Kiss

King and Kelliher both joined Parsifal III for the second season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” During that season, King was involved with a couple of his co-stars, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba. Neither of those cast members returned for the third season.

Kelliher told Us Weekly, “This season, I think why it got complicated is because we were both a bit upset about how we spoke about each other last season.” She said they both worked hard to go “above and beyond” in their on-board relationship, which ended up in the two “flirting and I guess maybe building a bit of sexual tension, which wasn’t our intention.”

Kelliher said she told Alli Dore about what happened because the two are close friends. “I do feel bad, but from my part, it was very platonic,” the chief stew said:

Because she was there for our complicated relationship last year, I think she does understand. You’ll see it play out through the season, me and Gary, and for some reason it’s not black and white. It’s very complicated. But Alli is still my girl, and I would never want to hurt her.

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season