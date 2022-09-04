Brock Davies Dragged for Calling Out ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star on Instagram

Brock Davies is being criticized by “Vanderpump Rules” fans after he called out Katie Maloney on Instagram.

The exchange occurred in the comments section of a post shared by a VPR fan account. The original comment has since been deleted, but a screenshots of the conversation was shared on Reddit.

Basically, the fan account shared a headline about Maloney “screaming” at Tom Schwartz after she saw him “making out” with Raquel Leviss while the group was in Mexico. Schwartz and Leviss were both in Scheana Shay and Davies’ wedding party, but Maloney did not attend the wedding.

“Katie wasn’t at the wedding though,” someone commented on the post. Davies decided to jump in to set the record straight.

“She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip,'” he wrote. Fans have since reacted.

Davies Was Criticized for Commenting on the Situation & Calling Out Maloney

Redditors were quick to fill up a thread about Davies’ decision to call out Maloney for going to Mexico despite being “disinvited” to the wedding.

“Broke had some nerve calling her out for going to Mexico anyway when you know she probably had it all booked. Meanwhile this cat tried coordinate himself a secret wedding while attending another friend’s event. And he acts like Katie has no couth? I can’t with him,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Brock continuously being in women’s drama for no reason is disgusting to me. he like inserts himself where he isnt needed which is so ballsy for someone who doesnt have the history or friendship with these people,” another comment read.

“Not Brock shading someone for glomming onto someone else’s big event,” someone else added.

“Oh Brock… guess he is earning his keep by stirring the pot. I just think she was disinvited and still wanted a vacay,” a fourth person said.

Several ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Think the Drama Is ‘Staged’ for Season 10

While it’s unclear why Maloney may have been disinvited to Shay and Davies’ wedding and he didn’t elaborate much when it came to shading her on Instagram, some fans think they’ve figured out what’s really going on.

On the same Reddit thread, some fans agreed that this drama is all part of a storyline for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Are we thinking this is all staged so we can have a great season 10?” one Redditor asked on the thread. Several people do think that this is a staged storyline for the new season.

“Absolutely,” someone responded.

“100%,” added another Reddit user.

Other people seemed curious exactly how much of the season is truly “staged.”

“I think some things are slightly true and others are staged – only because we know production does not come up with very good organic storylines. We get new cast members and lizard funerals with staged shit. We get jax taking his sweater off and kristen punching james in the face with cast happenings. The best parts of VPR have been the s*** show the main cast have thrown at the camera on their own accord. I think they’ve played this game long enough where if given an inch they can expand it into a mile and get a good flow of talk/gossip/drama going for marketing purposes, but there needs to be some truth and bad blood in there between everyone to get great results,” a Redditor suggested.

