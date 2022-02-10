Scheana Shay Says She’ll Be ‘Fine’ Without Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Shay is making it clear that she doesn’t need “Vanderpump Rules” to get by.

The Bravo star, who is engaged to Brock Davies, clapped back at a Twitter user who commented that if her reality show gets canceled she’ll be “broke” and will wish she hadn’t “blown money on a destination wedding.”

It didn’t take long for Shay to set the record straight on her finances.

“It’s cute you think I only make money on the show and I will be broke without it,” Shay fired back. “I got by just fine in 2020 without it and I’ll be fine the day it’s over.”

“Vanderpump Rules” was on an extended hiatus during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Shay and her co-stars did eventually film season 9, but the show has yet to be picked up for a 10th season. But Shay also responded to a panicked fan who asked her, “Wait it hasn’t been canceled right?!”

“No lol,” she wrote.

Scheana Shay Was Still Working As a SURver in 2020

As recently as 2020, Scheana Shay was still working as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. In an interview with Global News in March 2020, Shay noted that she was one of the only OGs still working at SUR.

“I would love to stop serving,” she said at the time. “But, you know, I just don’t think that’s in the cards for me right now. I will stay until I just can’t.”

According to TooFab, Shay did admit to the Knot Too Taboo podcast that she stopped pulling regular shifts at SUR years ago.

“It’s not realistic to have people who have been on a television show for 8 years really working an 8-hour shift at a restaurant,” she said, noting that she and the other veteran “Vanderpump Rules” stars only worked regular shifts at SUR until season 4 of the Bravo reality show.

Scheana Shay Makes Money With Several Other Business Ventures

“Vanderpump Rules” fans saw Shay working on her music career in past seasons. She told Global News that in 2020, she shot her first music video.

“I’m also going to start working with Erika Costell, who is a big YouTuber. She just started a music label called BIA entertainment so I’m going to be doing some music with them soon,” the “Good as Gold” singer teased at the time. “I also have a YouTube channel…. We release new episodes for my podcast, which I’ve been doing for about two and a half years, every Tuesday. I also have my boy crazy merch coming out soon and I’m just capitalizing on that.”

Shay is the host of the “Scheananigans” podcast and posts vlogs regularly on her YouTube channel. She also has a Patreon, as well as multiple ad partnerships.

In addition to her long-running reality TV career, she also boasts a TV and movie acting resume, most recently in the 2016 movie “Mouthpiece,” per IMDb. Shay also starred in the Las Vegas stage comedy “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” according to Life & Style.

According to Us Weekly, the Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the main cast members of the “Vanderpump Rules” earned around $25,000 an episode in 2017 and 2018. Since that time, Shay has definitely become one of the biggest stars on the show.

