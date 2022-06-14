DWTS Pro Set to Appear on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer will be appearing on the Wednesday, June 15, 2022 episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” as a choreographer.

According to Kristyn Burtt, a dance insider, Bersten is one of multiple choreographers that will be appearing during the episode.

Other choreographers for the episode include Al Blackstone, Luther Brown, Tessandra Chavez and Talia Favia.

The show is celebrating its 300th overall episode.

“And then there were 12,” the show’s Instagram account posted. “Don’t miss the landmark 300th episode of #SYTYCD as we reveal the season’s top 12 contestants.”

Bersten Is Excited About DWTS Moving to ABC

Bersten has shared that he’s excited to be part of “Dancing With the Stars” in the new era. The show will be moving from ABC to Disney+ in a historic move for the streaming service, as it’ll be the first live show that airs that way.

“I truthfully think it’s a good thing,” Bersten told Hollywood Life. “I feel like everything is moving to streaming, and we will be the first live show on a streaming platform which makes it special. It feels like we’re the ones breaking the ground on that.”

He added, “I’m excited for that and I just feel like it’s going to be so grand because Disney is magical.”

He also said he wasn’t sure what else may be changing about the show.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I just know that Disney week every season is amazing so I feel like it’s going to be a Disney season. It will be amazing,” he told Hollywood Life.

Ezra Sosa Also Appeared on SYTYCD Season 17

Ezra Sosa, who joined the professional dancer roster on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and who was previously a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance,” made an appearance during season 17 of the show.

The dancer could be seen at around the 13-second mark in the trailer for the season dancing alongside a contestant.

He helped one of the dancers during her audition.

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judging Panel Saw a Shake-Up

Matthew Morrison, “Glee” star, was one of the judges on the “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 panel, but he left the show amid a bit of a controversy.

In a statement released to the press, Morrison shared that he had to leave season 17 of the competition show.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So you Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me,” he shared. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are both still on the judging panel, and they’re now joined by “Dancing With the Stars” alum Leah Remini.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

