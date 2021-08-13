Did Daniella Karagach Just Hint at a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Return?

Daniella Karagach was a new professional dancer for season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and it appears that she is once again set to appear in the ballroom for the upcoming season of the show.

In an Instagram post, Karagach shared a photo of herself in full costume and dancing alongside the caption, “Seriously cannot wait to be on stage performing again! What is your favorite part about the #dwts tour/show? #tb #dwtstour.”

While the lineup for professional dancers for the upcoming season of the show has yet to be announced, it’s extremely likely that the pros know who is coming back. Since the cast will likely be announced by the end of August, they should be at the very least in the late stages of any contract negotiations ahead of the season.

Karagach Seems to Plan on Returning to DWTS

Karagach’s Instagram post seems to reveal that she will, in fact, be returning to the ballroom in September 2021 alongside a new partner.

The only sure things when it comes to the upcoming season are the judges and the host. Tyra Banks will be returning as the host for the upcoming season, and Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman will each be taking a spot on the judging panel.

The celebrity cast has yet to be announced, but there have been plenty of rumors about who has been approached to be on the show, at least one of which has been substantiated.

According to OK! Magazine, there are quite a few rumored names coming to light. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.”

Some of the top contenders to be on the show, according to OK!’s source, are country singer LeeAnn Rimes and Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame.

Other celebrities rumored to be on the show are recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams and her fiance, Zac Clark.

When it comes to dancers, there are a couple that have said they would like to be back.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Arnold said that she wants to get back to dancing, and new mom Witney Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

Tyra Banks Has Teased ‘Twists & Turns’ For Season 30

During an interview with Extra, Banks talked about what she is expecting from “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and what some of the plans are, including that there will be “twists and turns” throughout the season and that she hopes those will “bring the youth to watching that show even more with their families.”

Banks shared with Extra that she believes the changes made will add a “modern” twist to the show.

“There was a lot of twists and turns I wanted to do the first time,” Banks shared. “But we didn’t have enough time to do my twists and my turns. So, there are gonna be some things that are modern to bring the youth into watching that show even more.”

She added, “So, you’ll see. You’ll be like, oh, Tyra? She did that?”

READ NEXT: Jenna Johnson on if She’ll Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For Season 30