DWTS Finalist Secretly Welcomed a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Kelly Osbourne, who secretly welcomed a baby boy with her partner Sid Wilson nearly two months ago. Proud grandma Sharon Osbourne spilled the beans on her U.K. talk show “The Talk” on January 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Baby Boy’s Name is Sidney

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

On “The Talk,” one of the hot topics on January 3 was the amount of child care that grandparents provide for their grandchildren and Sharon Osbourne chimed in to say that she loves to watch her grandkids — when her son, Jack, will let her.

“We have five [grandchildren]. But [I watch them] when my son let’s me, he doesn’t let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and then he has to deal with them when I drop them off,” said Osbourne with a laugh.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum, has three daughters from his marriage to Lisa Stelly — Pearl Clementine, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 4 — and a new baby with his fiancee Aree Gearhart. They welcomed baby girl Maple Artemis in July 2022.

Now Kelly Osbourne’s new baby boy makes five and the first grandson. Sharon confirmed to her “Talk” co-hosts that Kelly had her baby and his name is Sidney, after his father.

She added, “[They’re doing] just so, so great. So great. She won’t let a picture go out of him and I’m so proud of her.”

On “The Talk,” one of Sharon’s co-hosts joked that she’ll “be looking after Sidney soon. If they’ll let you near [him],” in reference to the fact that Sharon apparently really spoilers her grandbabies.

Kelly has not yet broken her silence about the baby’s birth. The only indication she gave that anything was happening was that in early November, she posted on her Instagram stories, “OK, here we go…,” which fans took to mean she was going into labor.

Kelly and Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot are the proud new parents to baby Sidney. Kelly confirmed her relationship with Wilson on Valentine’s Day 2022 on Instagram.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” wrote Kelly at the time.

Kelly Has Had a Big Couple of Years

Kelly announced her impending bundle of joy on May 12, 2022 on Instagram with a photo of herself holding an ultrasound pic.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” wrote Kelly.

She later revealed on “Entertainment Tonight” in October 2022 that the baby was a boy — a secret they had no hope of keeping because her father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, kept telling everyone.

“[My dad] told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to and I’m just like, ‘Aw, dad, c’mon!’” said Osbourne, adding, “[E]very single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is. He is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first — out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy, so he’s planning all these things. He’s very, very excited.”

In addition to announcing a new romance and having a baby, Kelly also embarked on a sobriety journey in 2021. She posted on Instagram on May 27, 2022 to mark the one-year anniversary of getting sober.

“What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!” wrote the singer.