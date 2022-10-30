DWTS Pro Reveals a ‘Huge’ Reason She Left the Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro decided to sit out season 31, opting to stay home with her family.

In August 2022, Lindsay Arnold shared that she would not be competing on the new season of the show. In a candid Instagram caption, Arnold explained that she tried to work out every scenario but ultimately decided that staying in Utah with her husband and their 1-year-old daughter was the best for her.

“As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” Arnold wrote.

On October 24, 2022, Arnold shared that she and her husband Sam Cusick are expecting their second child together. In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories later in the day, Arnold gave some additional context as to why DWTS took a back seat to her desire to expand her family.

Arnold Wasn’t Pregnant When She Made the Decision to Not Do DWTS

After revealing her pregnancy, Arnold put a Q&A box on her Instagram Stories to allow fans to ask her questions about her news. One fan asked Arnold if she was pregnant when she decided to skip season 31.

“I was not pregnant when I made the decision not to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” she said. “It wasn’t until about a month after I made that decision that I actually got pregnant.”

When Arnold shared her decision not to participate in season 31, she didn’t mention wanting to add to her family. She now says that that definitely played a role in why she’s not competing.

“Getting pregnant was a huge part of the decision because we were actively trying, and that was a huge part of it, but, everything that I explained as to why I chose not to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ still stands,” she continued.

“I’m just very grateful that I was able to get pregnant and we get to expand out family,” she added.

Arnold Shared Additional Details About Her Pregnancy

Arnold also shared that she’s almost 12 weeks along in her pregnancy. She plans on doing a “full gender reveal” once she knows her baby’s sex.

The ballroom pro said that she doesn’t feel any different in this pregnancy than she felt the first time around. The hardest part of her pregnancy thus far appears to be the fatigue — and dealing with being tired while having a toddler at home.

“I feel more tired, but I think that’s because I have a toddler,” Arnold said.

In addition, Arnold said that her bump is popping much earlier than it did in her first pregnancy.

“I feel like I didn’t even show at all until 18 weeks with Sage,” she explained. “And I feel like I already have, like, a bump. And I heard that’s a thing… I feel like I can tell so much quicker this time!” she said.

