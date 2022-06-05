Fans Concerned After DWTS Pro Reveals Plans for House Purchase Without Her Partner

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has revealed some big plans — and they don’t include her significant other.

On May 28, 2022, TMZ reported that Sharna Burgess sold her home after moving in with her boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green. The two are expecting their first child together in just a few short weeks. The outlet confirmed that Burgess unloaded the 2-bedroom home in Beachwood Canyon for a little more than $1.5 million.

Just after the news was reported, the ballroom dancer took to her Instagram Stories to share that she was looking for another home to buy. She made it clear that she would be buying the home on her own and that Green would be going with her to look at some properties. Fans were concerned that she and Green weren’t planning on living together once their baby boy arrived and Burgess explained what’s really going on.

Burgess Confronted Fans’ Concerns Head on

Shortly after she posted about going to look at new properties to buy, Burgess came back to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight about the reason she sold her house — and the reason she’s buying another home on her own.

“I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible. And I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live,” she explained.

Burgess went on to explain that she and Green will absolutely be living together for the foreseeable future.

“First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don’t live in? I don’t get it,” she continued.

Burgess Has Been Busy Nesting Ahead of Her Baby’s Arrival

Burgess has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy and often shares videos from what will soon be her baby boy’s nursery.

Although Burgess admits that the room has a ways to go before it’s complete, she’s been busy collecting items for the nursery, which is located off of the home’s main bedroom. She has some furniture and some clothes, toys, and books, but she’s in the process of getting everything organized and arranged the way that she wants it.

On May 13, 2022, Burgess shared a pregnancy update with fans.

“This week has been unbelievably busy and I’m just trying to fit in as much as I can before I surrender to being an immovable irritable force of nature. Although I still have my shower in a few weeks and setting mum up in her new home so… a few more weeks of moving and grooving to go,” she captioned an Instagram post, in part.

Every now and again, Sharna will put a box in her Stories and ask her fans what their baby must-haves are. So far, she seems as prepared as can be for what’s to come. She is due the first week of July 2022.

