‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers Call Out Tyra Banks For On-Air Mistake

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are calling out host Tyra Banks once again. Just a week after she was called out by pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s wife, the host pronounced Chigvintsev’s name incorrectly once again.

During the Tuesday, October 18, 2022 episode, Banks pronounced Chigvintsev’s last name incorrectly, and fans took to Twitter to call her out.

“Uh… does Tyra EVER say Artem’s last name right? IT’S NOT DIFFICULT TO DO SO,” one tweet reads.

Another person wrote, “If Tyra does not learn to say Artem’s last name then let Alfonso intro them.”

Banks Was Called Out by Chigvintsev’s Wife Last Week

Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Bella, who is also one of his previous partners on the show. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the pronunciation of Chigvintsev’s last name.

“Tyra it’s CHIGvintsev lol,” Nikki Bella tweeted.

Bella and Chigvintsev’s wedding was filmed for an upcoming television special that will air on E! in 2023, and they’ve shared a couple of things about it in the meantime, including that Bella did not pick out her dress officially until just 30 minutes before walking down the aisle.

Bella told Brides Magazine that she waited until the last minute to choose a dress.

“People are going to think I’m crazy, but I didn’t choose my ceremony dress until 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle,” Bella shared. “My poor mother!”

She also shared that she walked herself down the aisle.

”I walked myself down the aisle, because I’m about to be 39 and I don’t need to be given away,” she told the outlet. “I’m a mother. I’m an entrepreneur. I’ve done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.